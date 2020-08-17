Back in the late '80's I lived next door to a couple who had several beautiful Arabian horses.
The guy told me once that he dreaded the times when he was nagged into riding one of them and that he insisted it be given a heavy dose of B-Kalm before his foot went in the stirrup.
Luckily, my well-mannered paint Quarter horses never required sedation but, having ridden with the fellow's wife a few times, I could see his point. The Arabs were showy, but high strung and poorly trained; accidents waiting to happen.
Beauty is indeed in the eye of the beholder. I found my sturdy, colorful, well-balanced horses much more visually appealing than the exaggerated angles of the spindly little Arabs. And I'm sure my neighbor lady thought my guys looked like dog food on the hoof.
As a new (since the advent of c-19) user of Facebook, it's become even more evident to me how what looks like plain old common sense to one person looks like balderdash to someone else.
On Facebook, if you choose your groups carefully, there are lengthy discussions among people who craft careful arguments and rebuttals trying to woo others to their viewpoint. While I doubt that any minds are changed; it's a fun forum (for a while) to hone your own line of reasoning. But if collecting converts to any cause more controversial than aero-gardens is your goal, you'd just as well spend that energy pulling weeds.
I've lucked onto a few FB groups where intelligent conversation seems to be as much the goal as is discussion of the day's events and have enjoyed those interactions. The folks in those forums are tidy in the construction of their cases, don't devolve into swearing and name-calling, and are, generally, a pleasant, brainy bunch. Again, fun for a while.
But we are not animals designed to have the majority of our contacts made over electronic media, even with people we actually know in real life. With some notable exceptions, we tend to be, unlike bears and skunks, pretty social creatures. Our tolerance for 'social distancing' has been stretched to the max in recent months; everyone I know is antsy, scatterbrained and over the whole thing. Many who initially bought into the fear factor have begun to stiffen their backbones and say, 'Nope, life has got to resume.'
Life is a crapshoot every single day. Regardless of age, agility or habits, some of us won't make it to the next dawn. We do what we can to protect ourselves and make an effort to stay on good terms with God, Karma, or The Great Unknown for just this reason. Then, we pay our money and take our chances.
Throw off that halter! We need to frolic in the fields with our fellows whether they're spindly, delicate creatures or sturdy and hearty ones. Turn us loose in The Meadow and we'll kick up our heels together!
