Chatbots. I swear, this tech nightmare keeps exceeding expectations. Now, students have access through their phones or desktops to a tech service that can write their essays for them. A university professor in Michigan recently confronted one of his students over whether he had written an essay himself. The student confessed to using ChatGPT, a chatbot that delivers information, explains concepts, generates ideas in simple sentences and, in this case, had written the paper.

Alarmed by his discovery, the instructor decided to transform essay writing for his courses. He plans to require students to write first drafts in the classroom, using browsers that monitor and restrict computer activity. In later drafts, students have to explain each revision.

