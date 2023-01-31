Chatbots. I swear, this tech nightmare keeps exceeding expectations. Now, students have access through their phones or desktops to a tech service that can write their essays for them. A university professor in Michigan recently confronted one of his students over whether he had written an essay himself. The student confessed to using ChatGPT, a chatbot that delivers information, explains concepts, generates ideas in simple sentences and, in this case, had written the paper.
Alarmed by his discovery, the instructor decided to transform essay writing for his courses. He plans to require students to write first drafts in the classroom, using browsers that monitor and restrict computer activity. In later drafts, students have to explain each revision.
That was a good catch and a decent way to handle it, but what if the instructor had been a little less involved with his students’ work? What if the suspicious "best paper in the class" had slid under the radar?
And what about the high schoolers in Virginia who were cheated, not by bots, but by our asinine obsession with equality?
Three Virginia school districts are under fire after admitting they did not notify their high school seniors about their National Merit award commendations until after early-college application deadlines had passed.
Winning a National Merit Scholar award can open a lot of doors for a student, including entrance into the college of their choice and the scholarship money to pay for it. But administrators slammed those doors shut in the name of promoting new school policies that promise “equal outcomes for every student, without exception.”
Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin groused recently that the recognition “seems to have been withheld from them for the purpose of not wanting to make people feel bad who didn't achieve it.”
How would you feel if one of those high-achieving students had been your kid? If she had worked her butt off only to be told she was the scholastic equal of the kid who sat behind the school, smoked dope and handed in an F-rated paper? Equal outcomes for each and every student have never and should never happen or be judged fair if they do. Equal opportunity is a great goal; equal outcomes is a radically unfair pipe dream.
A hometown subject I wish I could speak to, but really can’t, is the state of our local schools. Most of my friends and I would be the ones mercilessly haranguing the school boards we all read about that are way too "enlightened" for our taste. Many of the recently enacted Arizona House and Senate bills dealing with education sound good on paper. I hope parents will also familiarize themselves with the loopholes that jumped out at me in my quick perusal.
I hope the boards on the hill are still operating with their feet on the ground and not living in a woke la-la-land. Without children or grandchildren in our systems, though, I don’t have enough motivation to study what the young people here are being taught. I can’t imagine that idiotic gender pronouns and other such harmful nonsense are a part of the curriculums in our traditional area. And I’m thrilled to read that Arizona, along with Alabama, Arkansas, and Texas, has already enacted policies that restrict access to "gender-affirming" surgeries for minors!
One of the very few positive outcomes of the scamdemic was that parents were forced into taking over for teachers in most of the country and really got a look at how even the youngest of their children were being indoctrinated into the left’s lunatic gender, race and political beliefs. I doubt busy parents would otherwise have been aware of the terrible practices being put in place. We always used to feel confident that schools were educating, not propagandizing, our children. Are kids even learning any actual history these days? Or is it all twisted into a hand-wringing session on race and gender victimhood?
We are rapidly gaining population here, and I imagine it won’t be long before some of the new folks will be involved in local schools. That’s great, but I believe the newcomers should be aware that they’ve moved into a pretty conservative area. Those who have lived here for ages must not take for granted that everyone fleeing the cities is on the same political or moral page they are. Vigilance never hurt anybody.
Leslie Baker is an Arizona native who’s known the White Mountains since her childhood.
