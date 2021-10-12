I fell for the marketing trick at the old country store. I bought a bag of brown, over ripe bananas. I bought it because the bag was printed with a recipe for Banana bread. It worked. Toasted banana bread and butter is now a homemade staple. I regularly grab a bag of brown bananas when at Eddie’s.
The location has been my country store for as long as I can remember. Of course, I bought the WMI Friday Oct 8th issue with my brown bananas. Reading it at breakfast, I turned to the last page, B9, with an involuntary gasp: there was a Farewell from the Eddie’s Country Store and the Basha Family.
Abruptly I realized I have taken for granted, this very special little store. Its perks, I had guessed, were directed by the owner, for his own extended families’ shopping needs on the Mountain. I came to know at Eddie’s I could find necessities and niceties, plus a meat and deli counter smelling of applewood smoke.
How long has it been my store? I grabbed my android and searched Google “Eddie’s History”. Data loaded and I was thinking, this Google stuff, is a far cry from the early days, were my only phone was the country store pay phone.
“Google” found a wonderful story written in 2017 by your own WMI Barbara Bruce. She talks about the close relationship Eddie Basha Jr, had with previous owner Ron Lauth. That makes sense. Two small town grocers of their time. In the story, she asks a question that indirectly confirmed what I guessed about Eddie’s Country Store.
She asked Bashas’ public relations why the apostrophe is after Bashas’ instead of Basha’s? Ms. Bruce was told this is the plural possessive because it is family. It is all, the Bashas’ Stores.
To name the country store “Eddie’s” confirms my guess as to why a good store became unique.
It was his.
Now I know, Eddie Basha, Jr’s gift to himself of a little country store, has been a gift to the Mountain as well.
With Saturday breakfast interrupted, I tore out that Farewell page right then. I folded the newsprint into a neat square. I added it a cookbook I have, the Bashas’ Family Cookbook.
The Cookbook was published in 1998, just before Eddie Jr. named his store. It features the women of the Basha family, and celebrates two mothers. Zelma Basha Salmeri and her Mother, Mrs N. ‘Jeeby” Basha.
It is a pretty good cookbook. The cover reads A Treasured Collection of Lebanese, American, Mexican and Italian recipes. In this unabashed collection of nations, everyone mattered.
How cool it that!
The cookbook has no less than six recipes for using brown ”ripe” bananas
This is Grandma Jeeby Basha’s Recipe is for Banana Cake
½ cup Butter
1 ½ Sugar
2 eggs
1 cup — mashed bananas
2C Flour
1 tsp baking powder
½ Tsp salt
¾ cup Buttermilk
2 tsp vanilla
½ Chopped walnuts
Preheat to 350 Cream butter sugar and eggs. Add mashed bananas. Then dry ingredients alternately with butter milk. Blend in Vanilla, add nuts mix well. Bake 25 to 30 minutes in a flat 9X13 2-inch baking dish.
