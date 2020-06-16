It hits hard. When it is least expected the punch comes and we freeze in time destructively reliving the initial pain and allowing it to swirl and own us for a while. The punches do not have to be onto the flesh to bruise the skin, break a bone, or smash our eyeglasses to the floor, they can also be the way you feel and see yourself.
Standing by watching another get hurt, and lately murdered in front of us, clearly has been damaging not only to the one who was hit further below the belt and their families and loved ones, but to those who watch from across the street, across the nation, and the world. We are hitting harder than ever, hurting more than ever, and to even use the term below the belt is wearing out because there is nowhere left to go.
Where have we gone to as a civilized world that prides itself in knowing more than ever via degrees in education, and having resourceful options to heal, including access to religion at home or on the television, and going to a house of worship if we choose to. Different takes on politics and religion, while using the appropriate buzz words to foster tolerance, politically putting up with each other until it gets extreme … if you don’t believe exactly what your neighbor does then you are an extremist.
What we see, and the space from where we see it, determines how we understand the violence in front of us. Small children, for example, as they form language and get their cues about the world from the television as well as their families, will come to see violence, and hitting below the belt, as the way to behave as they grow into school age and beyond. Whose responsibility is it that we are now living in a world that constantly looks to hit below the belt? When we understand that the behavior of the abuser, and it includes all the religious and media influences that conform to the one up man ship of their ‘neighbor’ we may start to get a clue about the why and it may have something to do with money, power and people with egotistical challenges that can only be changed if they believe they have a problem. And most do not. So, it will hit hard if we let it. It will hurt, even if we see it coming.
The punches, smacks, and getting hit below the belt by a hurling angry fist does not always land on our bodies, they cut into our feelings, which is the intention of the abuser to hurt you however they can.
Lately, it’s been out of control. It might just be a good idea to think about how we respond to the abusers, because now some are actually wearing uniforms as cops who are supposed to protect us. I have always honored cops, I still do. And as a white woman over fifty, most likely I don’t have to do much in the way of learning how to deal with cops because they probably aren’t stopping me. I’ve never been stopped by a cop. Ever. Yet, I hurt for those getting hit, cuffed, murdered, and thrown to the ground while some cops accuse, judge, and sentence in one swoop against those who look differently than I do.
I have been assaulted in other ways by those who believe their way is the only way and so the verbal and emotional assaults have covered me over my lifetime with a veil of “What’s wrong with me?”
Actually, nothing is wrong with me. But so much is out of sorts with what we are allowing, and looking at, that eventually there will be nowhere to go because below the belt is getting used up very quickly.
Kareena Maxwell is an award-winning author of ten books, and the publisher of THE CONCHO VOICE and beyond that features stories about life.
