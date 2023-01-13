President Biden recently staged a photo op at the border on his way to a summit in Mexico, having just unveiled a new plan to address the border disaster. Maybe it will work as political damage control, but it will not fix the border — and will probably make it worse.

The plan has been presented as a carrot-and-stick — make it easier for people from several countries to get in “legally” while expelling those who sneak over. Unfortunately, the stick is scrawny, while the carrot is mighty enticing.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.