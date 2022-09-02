When President Biden gave his inaugural address, he spoke of the need to “heal a broken land,” and promised “an American story of unity, not division.”

Less than two years later, with the midterm elections fast approaching, Biden’s message is very different. During a no-cameras event in Maryland with Democratic donors last month, Biden said Trump supporters are embracing “semi-fascism” and represent “a threat to our democracy.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.