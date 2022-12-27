Instead of supporting American energy producers, President Biden has turned to corrupt foreign governments. The administration’s recent Venezuelan deal is another example of Biden’s abandonment of American clean energy and energy independence.

A recent deal would allow Chevron to reopen operations in Venezuela. Despite Biden’s big talk on environmental issues, this move is disastrous for our climate and the environmental movement. Policymakers should invest in domestic energy production to support the U.S. economy, sustain the environment more effectively, and give Americans’ pocketbooks a break.

