It’s been a long time since I read a book that just made me pant for more of the author’s work.
In October, when I drove the U-Haul full of plants that wouldn’t survive our winter down to the Valley, my lifelong best friend’s husband gave me a book he was sure I’d be as crazy for as he was. Oh, yes!
“How to Find Your Way in the Dark,” by Derek B. Miller, is dynamite reading. I’ve since ordered the rest of the author’s scant list of titles and am stingily parceling them out, forcing myself to read other, lesser books, in between. The book is refreshingly apolitical, or at least as much so as anything can be construed to be these days, and a page turner extraordinaire. Give it a try in this new year and maybe we can all nudge a few more books from this guy.
Earlier in 2022, I’d discovered (through the same source) British author Anthony Horowitz, who has written a few Sherlock Holmes books. He is one of the few authors to have gotten the approval of Arthur Conan Doyle’s estate to carry on with some Holmes escapades. If you were a fan of Doyle’s work, I think you’d find Horowitz to be a satisfying read, too.
Until my exposure to Miller, I’d have told you that Horowitz was my discovery of 2022, but I have to say that Miller has taken the crown.
My best non-literary discovery of last year was the treatment for my COVID “brain fog” recommended to me by Brandon at The Health Touch. When I say he saved my life, it’s not much of an exaggeration.
At my age, many of us are seeing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease in ourselves or loved ones and it is a nightmare of major proportions. If you’ve already gone ‘round the bend, you have no choice but to be a huge burden, both financially and emotionally, to your family. If you aren’t drooling yet but see the signs on the horizon, it’s just shameful how few options we have in this country.
In researching this column, I ran across a word I’d not seen before (and still can’t pronounce!) Say anosognosia three times fast I dare you.
Anosognosia is a condition that causes someone to be unaware of their mental health condition and how it affects them. It’s common in dementia. So, someone who has been diagnosed with dementia, but also has anosognosia, doesn’t know or believe that they have dementia. It’s not denial.
When someone is in denial, they’re aware of a fact but refuse to accept it. Someone who has anosognosia in dementia isn’t in denial. With anosognosia, the dementia has caused damage in their brain that makes it impossible for that person to be aware of what’s happening to them. Mercy.
Leaving God out of the equation, if you see senility of any kind as a very real prospect you are just plain screwed. Even the states that have some sort of euthanasia laws on the books really don’t. Every reference I could find always has the requirement of a “terminal diagnosis.” In the United States, PAS (physician-assisted suicide) is limited to those who have a prognosis of six months or less to live.
Many people who lose their ability to reason could have many years of physical life ahead of them and, if they’ve slipped into total nuttiness, they have no choice but to be watched and cared for like a toddler by those who love them. What a nightmare!
The shame is that the pharmaceutical industry has come up with almost no effective, affordable treatments for senility. And they’re trying, with the cooperation of the FDA, their best to put natural alternatives out of business.
Thank goodness for good books! For those of us who have teetered on the edge of despair over our impacted old brains, still-existing natural treatments and reading something that gets the gray matter stirring are gifts beyond measure.
Now, get out there, shovel some snow and have a happy new year!
Leslie Baker is an Arizona native who’s known the White Mountains since her childhood.
