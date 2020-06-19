Lately I have been saying to different folks that I am really not a politician and it’s hard for me to get out and push myself to campaign for the seat on the Board of Supervisors. After doing some serious soul searching, I came to the realization that I am a politician and have been for the majority of my life, starting with student body president of Snowflake Union High School. I think we are all politicians if we have strong opinions about what happens in our country and communities.
Some of you may wonder what 1 mean when 1 say I am not one of the “good old boys”. It means I’m not affiliated with the political group that normally controls this end of the county. If you’ve lived in this area for any length of time, you will know what I am talking about. As far as I am concerned, they are good people, but l am not a part of their group.
The main reason l am wanting to be elected to the Board of Supervisors is to better represent the TAX PAYERS of Navajo County. I believe we need better communication with the TAX PAYERS. When I talk to the people in the county, one of the most important questions they have is just where does the money to run the county come from and is it fairly allocated based on who provides it. I honestly can’t answer that question. Years ago, I learned that if I have this sort of question, whether it is the school board, the lire board, or the hospital board, get involved. I realize that most of you can’t get involved to that extent because you have a major responsibility of financially providing a livelihood for your families or loved ones. Believe me, it’s hard to do! I am now at the point in my life where I can devote that time to seriously questioning and getting the answers to the problems that face our county.
Another major problem for our county is the loss of jobs and taxing income from the largest revenue producers. Rather than hire a $120,000.00 a year consultant, I believe that we have willing, qualified citizens in the county that would contribute some of their time to meet with the board and help come up with ways to bring in needed industry and jobs. We already have a group called the Navajo County Industrial Development Board that just needs to be used by the Board of Supervisors.
I also want you to know that I have a lot of respect for my opponent. His family have been good friends of mine all of my life. We probably agree on most of the issues and the one’s we don’t we can certainly debate them.
In the troubled times we live in today, I believe it is imperative that we choose leaders that are willing to step up and stand for what they believe in. That is why I wholeheartedly support the direction our President is leading us.
I honestly believe that if you, the citizens of District IV, give me a chance to be your supervisor, you won’t regret it.
As one of the greatest Americans that ever lived in my generation, John Wayne, said “God Bless America” and wholeheartedly meant it. I feel exactly the same!
Greg Butler is Republican candidate for Navajo County’s District IV BOS Seat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.