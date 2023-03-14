Whew! This year’s nine-day marathon was more challenging than usual. When we got married, Phillip and I decided that, since our birthdays were so close together, it would be a good idea to plop the wedding right in between them. Some years that looks like a brilliant choice, and others not so much.
With the wild weather of the last couple of months, it wasn’t a good idea to try to plan any parties or other get-togethers since most of us didn’t know from one day to the next if we could get out of our driveways. So, we just played it by ear and got ’er done. My sweetie’s birthday (92 this year) kicked it off on Feb. 28, then our 20th anniversary was marveled over on March 4, and we wrapped up with my 75th birthday on March 8.
We’ll be dieting for ages to get rid of all the calories we consumed in celebration!
Did you see the Feb. 24 edition of the 260 Connection inside the White Mountain Independent? It contained a nice story about Stewart Udall. According to the story, Udall was born in St. Johns in 1920; my daddy was born in 1921 in Indiana. Those two men could have sat down, chatted, laughed and solved the country’s problems without ever bringing politics into the mix.
From childhood, I always remember the Udall name being a respected one here in Arizona. In reading the salute to Stewart, I was reminded once again of how radically the political scene has changed in my 75 (?!?) years.
There was some oddity to Arizona (or at least Pinal County’s) election laws back then that made a lot of my family members register as Democrats even though they mostly cast their votes in the general election for Republicans. I’ve heard a couple of different explanations, but the registration issue seemed to have something to do with the primary.
Whatever that peculiarity was, the main thing I remember is something well-illustrated in the article on Udall. People of differing political parties were friends, played bridge or poker together, fished and hunted together, and had no problems with civility over their political views. They probably disagreed now and then just as they did over any of those other activities, but your party of choice wasn’t a deal-breaker in the friendship or problem-solving departments.
The virulent atmosphere in today’s America is entirely different. Friendships are ruined when one old lady thinks it’s dandy that her 8-year-old grandson can decide he’d rather be a girl and his parents call to schedule surgery for him. When the old gal’s friend is appalled beyond words and spitting in fury at the very idea of it, we can surmise that they won’t be playing hand and foot together on Thursday.
Two guys on the golf course may have known each other for years, but when one is fine with his tax dollars being spent to pay off random student loans and it makes the other one tie his 7-iron in a knot to contemplate it, we’ll hope the whole foursome makes it back to the clubhouse.
Did you see the recent speculation that, even if some country tried to fire off its nukes, they might not work? Nobody’s detonated one in conflict since 1945. That could be good news or unimaginably bad. And most of us feel the unease of it. Lots of really poor decisions are being made by “leaders” these days.
So, whether we’re talking about a nuclear holocaust, a fiery school board meeting or the price of eggs, anxieties are running pretty hot. Many feel that we have elected officials for just this reason — to bring calm and defuse situations before that fuse blows.
But if those politicians can’t or won’t work together, how will anything ever be solved?
My solution? Bring a big, gooey pineapple upside-down cake to the table and watch everyone help themselves, close their eyes in bliss, lick their fingers like 5-year-olds and see if they can’t be nice to each other and to the rest of us.
(1) comment
Earth calling LB: The minimum age for gender affirming surgery in the U.S is 18, not eight. Now, about $385B in student loans is owed by people over 50 (almost a third of the total). Think of that – indentured for life just to get an education, unless of course your parents have the dough. The rich get richer and the poor --------------------------.
