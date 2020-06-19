Can a
Supertanker
Reduce COVID-19 Deaths?
Wildfire smoke increases deaths from COVID-19 according to researchers from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. They found that even small increases in the tiny particles present in wildfire smoke that are 2.5 microns and smaller (PM 2.5) are associated with an increase in the death rates from COVID-19. For each increase in one microgram per square meter of PM 2.5, the overall COVID-19 death increased by 8%.
These increased death rates are caused by two actions: one biological and the other mechanical. Smoke particles, which are a tiny fraction of the width of a human hair, can travel deep into the lungs and into the bloodstream where they reduce the ability of specialized cells called macrophages to clear out viral invaders. COVID-19, along with all respiratory viruses, is able to catch an easy ride on the PM 2.5 smoke particles into the lungs, increasing the viral load.
The conclusion of this Harvard study and those conducted at Boise State and in Italy is that the PM 2.5 found in smoke pollution from wildfires, managed wildfires and prescribed burns increases the death rates from COVID-19.
The world’s largest supertanker is a retrofitted Boeing 747-400. It can dump up to 19,200 gallons of water or retardant in just six seconds as low as 200 feet above ground before climbing back out again. Most traditional tankers simply dump liquid directly onto a fire.
The Global Supertanker has a pressurized tank system that makes it possible for the plane to spray retardant into areas that traditional tankers wouldn’t be able to manage, like a valley. Currently, all tankers are leased by the Interagency Fire Center in Boise which reserve leases only 13 large air tankers for all federal land management agencies in the country. This includes two DC-10s with a dumping capacity of 9,600, two MD-87s with a dumping capacity of 5,000 gallons and one C-130Q with a dumping capacity of 4,000 gallons. Air power is the most e ffective if there is sufficient capacity on the initial attack.
As of this writing on June 14, there have been 1,186 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Arizona. The Blue River fire and the Dry Lake fire on the San Carlos Reservation have burned 35,000 acres, the Bringham fire near Luna has burned 13,593 acres, the Mangum fire on the north rim of the Grand Canyon has burned 19,806 acres and the Big Horn fire north of Tucson has burned 11,500 acres. Here in the White Mountains and the Little Colorado River basin we experienced the smoke pollution from the San Carlos fires during the night and morning hours of June 11th and 12th. It was hard to breathe even without having been diagnosed with COVID-19. Two seemingly unrelated problems, a respiratory pandemic and the slow death of our forests due to lack of moisture and early snow melt have converged to create a fatal outcome for citizens who live downwind from our national forests.
Dorothy Holasek,
Snowflake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.