We’ve heard a lot lately about “cancel culture.”
Just what is this getting at? On the one hand, the phrase means cancelling people. It’s a source of social ostracism whereby someone is cast out of social or professional circles. Such a one is said to be “cancelled.” It’s a form of cultural boycott, where the offending person is not in agreement with the herd. It’s really an attack on personal freedom of speech and opinion, and Google, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter practice it.
It’s not unlike the “cultural revolution” in Communist China under the regime of Mao Tse Tong (1966-1976). Mao published his sayings in a little, red book. Those that disagreed with Mao were shunned, ostracized and cancelled, liberally.
Mao and his Red Guard followers made war on “old customs, old culture, old habits and old ideas.” Of course in doing so, they had to “re-educate” a lot of people, burn a lot of books, along with cancelling people, especially old guys like me, who remembered their history.
The similarity in these movements is sobering. Could it be that the “cancel culture” movement is nothing more than a re-do of a major tenet of the Marxist-communist manifesto? Marx believed that history was driven by class struggles. Create a “classless society” and remove the struggle. Since he believed this could not be achieved through legislative action, a revolution was necessary to overturn the old ways and the old guard.
This revolution is underway now in America to create one class, the underclass. Our population is presently evenly divided between conservative and liberal people. This was apparent in the recent elections. Baring a revolution, the progressive liberals want to eliminate the conservatives, and they are doing everything they can to cancel us and what we believe.
We need to understand at this critical time in our history that “cancel culture, defund the police, BLM, Antifa and such drivel as the new green deal” all draw their energy from communist ideology.
In this critical time, we need to be asking ourselves what do we believe, and not just what we believe, but do we love what we believe? Central to this “cultural memory” is God. Are we “one nation under God” (our national motto), or not? Those who are destroying our cities and vandalizing our national monuments, and trying to overturn our culture are saying that we’re not. This is what President Ronald Reagan said, “Without God, democracy will not and cannot long endure. If we ever forget that we’re one nation under God, then we will be a nation gone under” (Ecumenical Prayer Breakfast, August 1984, Dallas, Texas).
What do we Americans believe? We believe that “all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” (Declaration of Independence, 1776). Notice that we believe there is a God, and that He has given us rights. We believe that “government is of, by, and for the people” (Lincoln’s Gerrysburg address, 1863). We believe that we have the right to “free speech, a free press, freedom of religion and freedom of assembly” (First Amendment, US Constitution, 1787). It’s our culture, and it’s worth defending.
Communism is relentless in taking over the world. We need to be forewarned and willing to stand our ground, but as us old people are passing away, the new generations have little sense of history. When Jesse Watters does interviews on the street, asking young people history questions, they are basically ignorant. I suppose it depends on the place where he interviews them, but even then, he did interviews at colleges like Princeton, and the answers he got from students were near ludicrous.
In this respect, consider the Georgia Guidestones (a granite monument in Elbert Co. Georgia, 1980). There are ten guidelines, or principles, chiseled into four, upright, granite slabs in eight different languages, one language per eight faces. Noteworthy are #3 “Unite humanity with a living new language”; #4 “Rule passions, traditions, and personal rights...with reason,” and #8 “Balance personal rights with social duty.” One language? That sounds like the land Shinar and the Tower of Babel (Gen.11.4,7). Then, “rule (control) passions, traditions, and personal right?” That’s communism, and “balance personal rights with social duty?” That’s progressive liberalism.
These Guidestones remain a mystery. It’s not known who’s behind them, or who financed them, or what is their primary motive. It’s no mystery, however, when we see these rules being played out in our cities by insurrectionist forces looting, burning, defacing and “cancelling opposing views.”
What can we do? Well, for starters, we can be praying that God’s righteousness will prevail in our nation, and that the godless, Marxist agitators will be neutralized, or even better, that they would come under conviction and get saved in Christ.
Then, we need to intentionally elect representatives who know our national history, respect our state papers, and fear God.
And finally, we need to volunteer. Yes, we need to volunteer to serve in helping agencies like the Salvation Army, the CCO, St. Vincent de Paul, the VFW, the Elks Lodge, the Lion’s Club, etc. and serve in the Little League, Boy Scouts (which has been decimated by immoral forces), and PTSO’s.
We need to recover the American benevolent attitude of the past century which grew out of our Christian roots and not accept the socialist welfare state.
Remember what Ben Franklin said to that lady who asked him outside of Independent Hall in Philadelphia in 1787...”Dr. Franklin what have you given us, a republic or a monarchy?” “A republic,” replied Franklin, “if you can keep it.”
comments
One would do well to give serious consideration to the admonitions of the late - great Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn , when he implicitly warned ; " The West will not heed the lessons of the Communist police state until Western liberals themselves have to jump to the bark of prison guards commanding ' hands behind your back ' .
Humm, what is a "cancel culture?" It is the current attempts by right wing republican extremists to cancel the votes and the Voting Rights of 87 million americans. This is done by instituting such tactics that were used by Hitler's right wing political party, the Fascist Nazis. They consisted of voter suppression of minorities; denouncing the Independent News Media of our country and news reporters as the "enemy of the people," and who through the use of a simple slogan, " Lugenpresse" or "fake news" that was repeated over and over again to cancel the "Truth, Freedom of Speech and Freedom of the Press," from informing the people. The cancel culture of Adolf Hitler and Donald Trump, both propagandists, and their right wing followers made violent efforts to cancel Constitutional Democracy and replace it with an authoritarian Fascist dictatorship. Hitler failed on his first attempt but succeeded on the second attempt, Trump however, has failed on his first attempt on January 6th, but whether he succeeds on a second attempt will depend whether the american people will believe his lying propaganda and reject truth and a rational, factual world. That is the right wing cancel culture at work.
Mr. Brown, I can’t believe you’re actually trying to resurrect the putrid corpse of McCarthyism. “It’s not unlike the ‘cultural revolution’ in Communist China” … “Communism is relentless in taking over the world” … Really? REALLY?!?
Your statement that “Baring [sic] a revolution, the progressive liberals want to eliminate the conservatives, and they are doing everything they can to cancel us and what we believe” couldn’t be more off the mark. Conservatism was a founding principle of our country, and most Democrats still believe that a two-party system is crucial to a fair and strong democracy. But only if both parties are willing participants in discussing, debating and deliberating how that government should proceed. Today’s Republican party – or “Trumpublican” if you will – has failed utterly in that endeavor. The GOP needs to get back to their original conservative principles.
What you mistakenly call “cancel culture” is what most Americans refer to as “the rule of law”, holding accountable those whose words and actions attempted to thwart the peaceful transfer of power after free and fair elections, and who promulgated bald-faced lies with absolutely no evidence to support their baseless claims and in the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary. Yes, they need to be “cancelled” in your words – or investigated, indicted, tried, convicted and sentenced as the rest of the country knows it.
(And by the way, our national motto is not “one nation under God” as you stated. The phrase “under God” was added to the Pledge of Allegiance on June 14, 1954, by a Joint Resolution of Congress. Our nation’s motto is “In God We Trust” as established in a 1956 law signed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. You lose credibility when you can’t even keep our nation’s history straight.)
