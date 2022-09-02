I trust that everyone has heard about our government planning on canceling college loans for those folks who have not taken personal responsibility for handling their own finances!

This has been on every talk show and newspaper article for months and appears to be coming to fruition in the near future. Shouldn’t be a problem adding another trillion or two to our current national debt as apparently our leaders believe that “Money truly grows on trees!”

