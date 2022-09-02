I trust that everyone has heard about our government planning on canceling college loans for those folks who have not taken personal responsibility for handling their own finances!
This has been on every talk show and newspaper article for months and appears to be coming to fruition in the near future. Shouldn’t be a problem adding another trillion or two to our current national debt as apparently our leaders believe that “Money truly grows on trees!”
Unfortunately, none of the garden shops in my community have any such trees in stock. Sigh!
Suspect these are reserved for government employees only. Darn, there goes my plan to finance one of those Russian oligarch’s megamillion-dollar yachts we’ve seized lately.
But why, then, should we only cancel college debt? Aren’t most college students from middle to upper class families or on athletic scholarship? What about those less fortunate souls that skip college and grab minimum wage positions to help their struggling family of three or four kids, perhaps with a single mom or dad trying to make ends meet every week of the year? Just doesn’t feel right having these hard working (tax paying) citizens bail out those more fortunate members of our country. And do not get me started on those in our country illegally being given free education, additional financial aid and often free housing!
Some financial gurus should put together a simple to understand chart showing where every tax dollar goes at the end of each fiscal year. You think?
We probably all know someone in our lives who joined the military right out of high school or took a job as an aspiring auto mechanic at the local garage (Fonzi comes to mind). These kids, in many cases, worked long enough and set aside monies for future education, or used the GI Bill to further their formal education.
A young man right here in the White Mountains used his Air Force-learned diesel mechanic skills to create his own company and has all the benefits of a college education without generating a few hundred thousand dollars in student loan debt.
Now he certainly represents positively those that really do not need four years of some “BS” degree. So why should these folks or the older generations of which I am one take on additional financial burdens by catering to this very small but privileged group?
Please do not think I am one of the “why college” crowd! I spent six-plus years in higher learning institutions because of my long-range goals and actually enjoyed most of the educational experiences.
As I write this article, it becomes quite apparent the only real things I learned in school were to listen more than speak and that discussions are far more important than winning an argument! Want to talk?
Please feel free to express your thoughts on this subject to friends, neighbors, family, and even me. My email address: carledye64@gmail.com awaits your thoughts!
