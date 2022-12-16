You’ve probably heard these songs for years, maybe even sung a few yourself. But how well do you know the second stanza?
Not always is the second verse the same as the first.
So here I offer you a Christmas quiz: Can you identify these popular Christmas carols by their subsequent verses? And no cheating by looking at the answers toward the end of this column; Santa is watching!
No. 1 (This one’s easy.)
A day or two ago
The story I must tell
I went out on the snow
And on my back I fell
A gent was riding by
In a one-horse open sleigh
He laughed as there I sprawling lie
But quickly drove away
No. 2
A pair of hop-a-long boots and a pistol that shoots
Is the wish of Barney and Ben;
Dolls that will talk and will go for a walk
Is the hope of Janice and Jen;
And Mom and Dad can hardly wait for school to start again
No. 3
There’s a birthday party
At the home of Farmer Gray
It’ll be the perfect ending of a perfect day
We’ll be singing the songs
We love to sing without a single stop
At the fireplace while we watch
The chestnuts pop; Pop! Pop! Pop!
There’s a happy feeling
It’ll nearly be like a picture print
By Currier and Ives
These wonderful things are the things
We remember all through our lives
No. 4 (Another easy one)
Strings of street lights
Even stop lights
Blink a bright red and green
As the shoppers rush home with their treasures
Hear the snow crunch
See the kids bunch
This is Santa’s big scene
And above all this bustle
You’ll hear …
No. 5
They looked up and saw a star
Shining in the east beyond them far,
And to the earth it gave great light,
And so it continued both day and night.
And by the light of that same star
Three wise men came from country far;
To seek for a king was their intent,
And to follow the star wherever it went
And finally, No. 6
No more let sins and sorrows grow,
Nor thorns infest the ground;
He comes to make His blessings flow
Far as the curse is found,
Far as the curse is found,
Far as, far as, the curse is found.
So, how’d you do?
No. 1 was “Jingle Bells.” That one was an easy start. You got it, right?
No. 2? “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas.” The first couple of verses used the title so those were easy to remember.
How about No. 3? Did you guess “Sleigh Ride?” Yeah, that one wasn’t so easy now, was it?
No. 4 was pretty easy if you tried singing the verse. You figured out “Silver Bells,” right?
No. 5 might have been a puzzler. I didn’t remember these verses but it’s been quite some time since I was in the choir and now couldn’t get past the first couple of verses of “The First Noel” if I had to!
The last test, No. 6, is, of course, “Joy to the World” and has nothing to do, in this case, with a bullfrog named Jeremiah. (Ask your parents.)
I hope you found this a bit of a challenge and I hope I’m not the only one who can’t remember more than a verse or two of some of the most popular tunes of the season. Now I’ll leave you with one more tune I’d wager most of us are clueless as to the complete lyrics as we sing in the new year:
We two have paddled in the stream
From morning sun till night
The seas between us Lord and swell
Since the days of auld lang syne
For old acquaintance be forgot
And never brought to mind
Should old acquaintance be forgot
For the sake of auld lang syne?
Merry Christmas and happy new year!
Mark Visse is a former EMS pilot living in Pinetop. He’s written for a number of publications around Arizona. Reach him at ramblingsfromtherim@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.