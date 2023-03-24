Golden Rule
It was a bright, busy Sunday afternoon in a restaurant, and the woman bussing our dishes beamed. I’d just complimented her lovely pink nail polish. “It’s hard in this job,” she smiled as she wiggled her fingers in display. “But I try to take care of my nails.” She gave us an extra grin as she cleared our plates.

“That gave her wings,” my husband commented as she walked away.

Melinda Burrell is vice-chair of the National Association for Community Mediation, which offers resources for community approaches to difficult issues.

