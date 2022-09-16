Last Sunday morning after church, my son and I stopped in for breakfast at one of our favorite restaurants.
It was packed, but we decided to wait 20 minutes just for their eggs Benedict.
Once seated, I took notice of another group of four sitting at the adjoining table.
This was from all appearances a mom, dad, daughter and probably a boyfriend.
As we all waited for the very busy waitress to take our orders, my son and I began to people watch which is something I usually find quite entertaining.
And here is where it gets amusing, but also quite sad.
Before our waitress could get started, the four at the next table were engrossed in some form of communication on each of their cell phones.
They could have been texting one another, but they all seemed caught up in their own little worlds, totally ignoring their table mates.
In fact, when the waitress asked if they were ready to order, they said to give them some more time.
And so, although they were seated before us, our waitress took our orders first.
Perhaps it was because we looked so hungry, but more likely the waitress wanted to keep the flow of patrons moving.
Now please don’t get me wrong! Part of me loves the flexibility that cell phones provide.
In fact, my first mobile phone was one built into my company vehicle way back in the dark ages.
It was an essential tool in those days, as it allowed continuous communication with the office when business often had me away for several days a week.
But where has this led us in the last 25 or so years?
My phone today keeps me up to date on the news (often depressing) and the weather not only where I am but anywhere in the world my kids or friends may be wandering.
It also acts as a tour guide when traveling to new destinations and even works better than my old Ranger compass/map combo.
You can also watch movies and other entertainment day and night and seldom lose the ability to connect with loved ones.
So, what’s my problem?
When we combine all that the new technology available to us, there is a part of this old gray matter that questions just how these tools will impact interpersonal communication over the coming years.
From what you read and hear in the news, the younger generations cannot read or write cursive handwriting.
Spelling is often broken down to abbreviations and emojis.
I often seek interpretations from the grandkids periodically of the messages they send to me.
Of course, they think it’s amusing!
By now, everyone under 50 is thinking the writer must be senile.
But perhaps, if we can just put our cell phones on mute now and then, we can hear the opinions and thoughts of others a bit clearer.
Please feel free to express your thoughts on this subject to friends, neighbors, family.
