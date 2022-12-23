If you’re looking for some hot political takes or a few choice columnist opinions you’ll need to come back another day. Today, right in the thick of the holiday season and only two days before Christmas, we thought a change of pace may be in order.
Instead of the liberal this or the conservative that, we thought we’d share some of our fondest Christmas memories with our loyal readership. These are just a small selection of recollections from our past Christmas holidays, our Viewpoints of Christmases Past.
Some reflect on the importance of family, some recall our childhoods through familiar tastes and smells and, of course, many discuss the wonderful gifts, both commercial and spiritual, that have been bestowed upon us throughout the many holidays we’ve enjoyed both on and off the White Mountains.
While we could debate for hours on the true meaning of Christmas, this time of year means a great many things to many different people. We’re all very fortunate to live in a country that accepts people from all walks of life, regardless of age, gender, race, creed or religion.
We hope that while you read our stories, you reflect on your unique experiences with your family, friends, neighbors and everything in between. Take some time before the new year and share some of your stories with them. Commit them to memory so they are kept safe for future generations. The memories you make this holiday season will be the stories that you pass to your children and from them to their children.
To those who celebrate Hanukkah, we wish you a happy Hanukkah. To those who celebrate Kwanzaa, have a blessed Kwanzaa. To those who celebrate Christmas, we wish you a very merry Christmas. And to all our friends and family residing in the wonderful White Mountains and beyond, have a safe and happy new year.
Brett Halfpop
Video Department
One of my all-time favorite memories is getting my first snowboard from my Grandmother Viola for Christmas in 1990.
Snowboarding at that time was not very popular, especially living in Iowa that had very few ski resorts. Growing up as kid in the Midwest, sledding was a way of life during the winter. I remember my brothers and I competing to see how far we could stand on a sled racing down the local hill.
But on that fateful Christmas Day my brother and I each received a Black Snow snowboard, an equivalent brand to a NASH skateboard. I remember being so excited to have a “sled” with foot straps on it.
This was a big deal at the time, and eventually I would subscribe to Transworld Snowboarding magazine and dream someday that I would be able to ride real mountains like the Rockies. I remember my Grandmother Halfpop telling me, “You’re going to break your neck on that thing.”
Nevertheless, 32 years later, I still have not broken any bones snowboarding, and have been blessed to teach my three children at early ages how to shred powder in the White Mountains of Arizona. This is why I moved to Lakeside 11 years ago with my family. It has become tradition with the kids to ride Sunrise on Christmas Day.
That’s why I love raising my children here. We have the four seasons, great people and the small-town community fellowship from what I remember growing up in Iowa.
Jenna Troutt
Office manager
Christmas Eve is always a special time for me. One of my earliest memories was when I used to bake pumpkin breads and pies with my mom.
A memory, which is very meaningful to me, was when my mom and dad taught me how to make their special homemade cranberry sauce. I also fondly remember when my sisters and I were little, our parents allowed us to open one present, and that present was always pajamas and slippers. But the pajamas didn’t remain in their gift boxes to be worn on another day; we all wore them together on Christmas morning while we opened gifts and huddled together watching “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Christmas on 34th Street.”
This experience brought so much excitement for us that we continued this tradition year after year. In fact, Christmas Eve and pajamas are something my whole family shares with each other. This special tradition has spread throughout my immediate and extended family. It brings me great joy watching my adult children, nieces, nephews and even great nieces and nephews share the same excitement I had as a young girl.
I wish my friends, neighbors and family a very merry Christmas!
Jeff Jackson
Editorial clerk
After the holiday dinner was consumed and we each had napped, my brother-in-law, Joe, and I left Tucson at about 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving 1999 for my new job in Tulare, California. I was to be the assistant news editor at the six-day Tulare Advance-Register, which had to be the tiniest of daily newspapers in the Goliath-sized Gannett media corporation. The job would be my first experience working and living outside of Arizona.
So, Joe and I finished loading the U-Haul trailer hitched to my trusty pickup truck and began the 10-hour, 600-mile-plus drive from the Old Pueblo to the Central Valley in the heart of the Golden State amid dairy farms and grape vineyards. Joe, of course, would be returning to Tucson, but I said goodbye to my mother, grandmother, sister and brother, all of whom were to watch over my 11-year-old daughter, Ashley, for a few weeks.
When Christmas season came around I, being the newcomer on the editorial staff, was assigned to work the Christmas Eve shift with an 11 p.m. deadline with only a radio, a TV set that didn’t work and the Associated Press wire for company. The printing press was 10 miles away in Visalia, so I was literally alone on Christmas Eve 1999, eight days before Y2K. To say I was missing my family would be an understatement, as I’m sure you understand.
To my surprise, News Editor Rick Elkins, bearing cookies, came in just before 10 p.m. to check on me and the pages. Rick offered to finish up what work was left and suggested, since it was relatively early, I head out for Tucson. He even gave me an extra couple days off on the back end.
As I grabbed a handful of cookies, I said merry Christmas and thank you, and departed before Rick could change his mind. The reverse trail across that Mojave Desert in the dark of night, I hoped, would take less than 10 hours. I recall stopping at a truck stop in Tonopah and sleeping in my truck for a few minutes.
I made northwest Tucson before noon all the while singing to myself “I’ll be Home for Christmas.” We all cried, me included. There have been other years since 1999 when I was not with family in Tucson on Christmas. This is not one of those years, but I’m still in a morose mood.
There will be no more Christmases when I can surprise Mom.
Kelsey Kutter
Circulation
I remember the Christmas of 2001. I got my first Nintendo 64, and with it, a copy of “Perfect Dark” and a copy of “Goldeneye 007.” Those games gave me many years of family fun, late-night weekends and birthday parties with friends. A few years later I got a PlayStation 2 on Christmas. I had “Guitar Hero 3” and “Need for Speed: Underground 2.” Those fond memories are what I take with me into this coming Christmas. My fondest memories are the ones I make with my family while we play board games and have our laughs. Those are the memories I hold near and dear to me.
Linette Barnes
Classifieds
Our family loved the Christmas holidays. Our traditions originated from Costa Rica, my mother’s country.
It began with decorating the house, inside and out, right after Thanksgiving; my mother made sure every inch of our house exhibited the Christmas spirit. We lived in a very eclectic neighborhood consisting of different nationalities, so for the month of December, we shared in a variety of culinary traditional holiday cuisines.
The weeks before Christmas were filled with festive events celebrated with family, neighbors and friends. One of our traditions included opening gifts on Christmas Eve with the expectation that we would receive our special gift from Santa on Christmas Day.
Our typical Christmas Eve consisted of five impatient and anxious kids waiting for my parents to say it was time to open our gifts. Then, we scrambled looking for our name tags sending a flurry of wrapping paper, tissue, boxes and bows all around us as we hurriedly opened one present after another. Then after we admired each other’s gifts, we got ready to attend midnight Mass.
This set the mood for a glorious Christmas morning. In Costa Rica, Santa Claus is not the gift giver; it is Baby Jesus. So, first thing Christmas morning, we celebrated and gave homage to the birth of Jesus.
Our Christmas festivities culminated in the sharing of a family meal around a large table displaying an array of Spanish cuisine consisting of arroz con pollo, lengua, tamales and sweet delicacies.
Tauni Russell
Graphic designer
The most magical moment of Christmas is when my children and grandchildren experience that first Christmas when they understand, are excited and exhibit that look of wonder and amazement in their eyes. Recently we attended Hallmark’s Enchant Christmas at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, and to watch my 2- and 4-year-old grandsons be in total awe and amazement was such a precious moment that will be cherished.
The memories we created with them, all the smiles, laughter and gleam in their eyes can never be replaced. Experiences like this are so much more precious than any gift money can buy. I want to wish all a very merry Christmas, and remember Christmas begins with “Christ.”
Tori Starns
Classifieds
The most memorable Christmas and my absolute favorite tradition I experienced was when our family opened new Christmas pajamas on Christmas Eve while watching “A Christmas Story” together. We wore them Christmas morning while we unwrapped gifts. In fact, this is a tradition we still observe to this day!
Another great memory I love was every year we would make an abundance of homemade sugar cookies with my nana that were so tasty! My sister and I used to drive our parents crazy; we would wake up at 2 a.m. on Christmas morning because we were so excited, but they always made sure it was the most magical day for us!
Christmas Day consisted of the traditional Christmas meal; turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce and the best homemade punch! Christmas Day was spent with not only my parents and sister, but all my grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
We all made the best memories together and I hope to always cherish those moments.
Trace Lowe
Advertising
One fond memory I have is of an aluminum Christmas tree with pink and blue glass ornaments illuminated by an electric color wheel. I’m sure some of you had one just like it.
I would lay on the floor and watch the movies, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” or “Santa Clause is Coming to Town” on TV while the tree changed colors. As the aluminum tree fad faded over time, I admit it was my favorite Christmas memory.
Even as an adult, I have always been on the lookout for one of those shiny aluminum trees. I did, however, have a small aluminum tree in my classroom when I was a teacher. Our traditional holiday fare consisted of turkey or ham shared with family and friends. This year I am breaking tradition by serving prime rib for our Christmas meal.
I remember my mom’s wonderful dessert of homemade banana pudding, which was thoroughly enjoyed by all my siblings. Each year, my wife and I make new memories with every passing season.
Merry Christmas to all!
Shannon Bryant
Advertising
My favorite memories of Christmas while growing up here in Show Low include our families and friends getting together.
My mom and dad made Christmas so special for each of us. We would go up on the mountain toward Big Lake to cut our Christmas trees, one for each household, and for a few neighbors who couldn’t go on their own. Christmas tree hunting was a beloved and exciting part of the holidays for us, and usually included trudging through feet of cold, wet snow.
We would get the tree home and my dad would make the stand to fit the tree trunk and make sure it was just the right height for our living room, and then we would decorate it with all the pretty lights and ornaments that had been collected through the years.
After the tree was decorated, we would very meticulously place each package that had been wrapped better than any Hallmark package so that the biggest ones were in the back with the smallest packages toward the front. We even always had a few very small ones to place on the tree itself.
It was always exciting to see what my dad had chosen for his present to my mom. It seemed to me to always be a thoughtful and cherished gift, as it should be. We were not a wealthy family, but my parents made sure that we never went without the necessary things to keep us clothed and fed.
The joy of Christmas still lives with our family, and we all continue to carry on these traditions as best we can with our new generations.
I would like to wish everyone a very merry Christmas and to request that each of you remembers the true meaning of Christmas with love in your hearts.
Pamela Brady
Circulation manager
My fondest memory of Christmas comes from when I was about 6 years old.
My mother and father moved to Northern California right in the middle of the giant Redwood Forest. My daddy would always jingle his keys when, supposedly, Santa was leaving. Well, this particular year, 1976, he grabbed his big work boots and coated the carpet with big heavy soot-filled footprints.
I was sure Santa had been there. Then, my lovely, sweet mother chewed Santa out for a week because she couldn’t get the stains out. Merry Christmas, my friends!
Rick Nathan
General manager
I had just turned 7 and it was Christmastime, 1968. That summer my parents had, after dedicated hard work and saving, followed a dream and bought a beautiful horse farm in New Jersey.
Jersey was rural then. The land was flat, but the soil was rich, and the farm was surrounded by dark and mysterious woods and soybean fields that went on forever. The fields were watered by numerous ponds close by and fishing them was so much fun. Whitetail deer and ringneck pheasant would just appear, and it was easy to believe that I was scouting new wilderness in pioneer times right alongside Fess Parker, star of my favorite afternoon rerun “Daniel Boone.”
Dad loved westerns, as did the TV viewing public of America then. I’d sit next to Dad and watch every show. One top show was “Bonanza”: the Cartwright boys and their Ponderosa Ranch adventures. My favorite brother was little Joe, played by Michael Landon, a Jersey boy. He was always in the thick of the cowboy action, right there riding Cochise, his black and white flashy paint horse. I decided that I wanted my own Cochise and set about counting and saving my quarters and dollar bill-birthday money to get him.
Somehow my parents learned what I was up to. We had other horses that belonged to my dad, and I’d been riding them for years, but it was time for this little cowboy to have his own wonder horse, just like Roy and Gene and little Joe Cartwright.
As Christmas approached, my dad was not around much on the weekends. My mom said that he was wrapping up a few things at his contracting business, so he’d have more time home for the holidays. This made perfect sense to me.
On Christmas Eve, there was a call from a relative saying that they’d heard a radio report about Santa’s progress. An eyewitness saw a horse tied to the back of his sleigh!
Could this be happening? I had told quite a few department-store Santa’s about wanting my own horse. Maybe the real Santa had gotten the word!
Dad finally got back into the kitchen for dinner later than usual that Christmas Eve, after spending a bit more time than usual down in the barn. When I asked what was up, he said he was giving the horses their Christmas carrots.
It was impossible to sleep that night. I remember watching the window for the first touch of daylight that gave me all the excuse I needed to sprint out to our tree. I couldn’t believe my eyes. Under the tree was a saddle, a new saddle blanket and a bridle.
I bet the time it took me to jump into my clothes and get to the barn broke some kind of speed record. My parents followed close behind.
I threw open the main barn door and peered into the early-morning light. There, down the stall row, was a big red ribbon on a stall door.
As I approached, I heard rustling from the stall. The other horses looked on, knowing full well what was happening.
I looked inside and opened the heavy door. Greeting me for the very first time, with a warm, soft nose and a mouthful of hay, was my new lifelong pal; a black and white paint named Billy!
What touches me to this day are what my parents went through to make this dream of mine a reality. My dad working overtime to pay for Billy, my mom and family members helped setting this up, complete with a Santa progress report. My god was I lucky to be so loved!
I learned so much that Christmas — not just about horses, but about what truly and honestly makes a family, and bonds that can never be broken.
