Colin Powell, 84, was a great American.
I believe our nation is better because of this great man. He was one of our leaders who helped hold the United States together at a time of stress and war. Sure, he clearly made mistakes but haven’t we all?
When I learned of Powell’s death from COVID-19 on Monday morning, I was shocked and a little shaken. I once supported the idea of him running for president.
At first, I thought if a man of his stature died from the virus, none of us stand a chance against this global pandemic. Then I learned a little more about what this former chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and US Secretary of State was living through.
Powell was vaccinated against COVID-19 but his death does not mean that the vaccine doesn’t work.
In fact, his death should become a symbol of why it is so important to become vaccinated.
Powell was highly vulnerable to the virus because of his advanced age and history of cancer.
He had been treated over the past few years for multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that impairs the body’s ability to fight infections, and to respond well to vaccines.
I believe that COVID-19 vaccines are very effective against the virus and those with a compromised immune system desperately need the vaccine as an added layer of protection.
Really, everyone needs to be vaccinated if we ever hope to get this pandemic under control.
“The more people that are vaccinated, the less we have viral spreading in the community, the less chances of people like him getting infected to begin with,” Dr. Mangala Narasimhan, chief of critical care at Northwell Health in New York, said to the Associated Press on Monday.
Citizens of older ages (myself included) are also at a higher risk of contracting, being hospitalized and dying from a COVID-19 infection. The older you are the lower your chance of surviving the virus.
While it might seem impossible to stop a global pandemic, there are several steps we can all take to put an end to COVID-19.
The first step in surviving the virus is to not get infected with it.
As everyone in the science community has been saying, remain socially distant, avoid large crowds (especially indoors), wear a mask, wash your hands, use hand sanitizer and, for God’s sake, get vaccinated.
In the Associated Press story on Powell’s death, Dr. Ed Lifshitz, medical director of the Communicable Disease Service at New Jersey’s Health Department, took issue with those who might point to Powell’s death to argue against getting vaccinated.
“My answer is really just the opposite,” he told the AP. “The way that you help those who are most vulnerable is by not letting the virus get to them in the first place, and the best way to do that is to go out there and get vaccinated.”
Soon booster shots will be available to those out there who were wise enough to already be vaccinated. Don’t forget them please.
Powell was scheduled to receive his booster shot this week.
If you still will not get vaccinated against COVID-19, for whatever reason, I do not believe that you should be allowed access to medical science, health care, work, travel or even the inside of a grocery store.
The reason is simple — you are a threat to the health and safety of other Americans. If you deny the vaccine, you are no longer safe to be around.
If you chose not to be vaccinated, you will ultimately suffer the consequences of your decision.
I believe in medical science, the advice of doctors and common sense.
It is much sounder than drinking bleach or ingesting horse dewormer as some anti-vaxxers suggest.
I choose to listen to a medical professional over a radio talk show host or television news personality, but that’s just the way I’m built.
Get the shot — Colin Powell would have wanted you to get it.
(1) comment
Thank you Jim. You guys are really doing a good thing by educating your readers.
