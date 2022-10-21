I have a special place in my heart for law enforcement. It is a thankless job, at least it is now. It takes a special person to put his/her life on the line every single day for a fellow human being, even when that human being does not deserve it.
When I entered law enforcement in the 1970s, most moms and dads still taught their children morales, values and ethics.
Families went to church on Sundays and learned the golden rules. Schools allowed prayer, and the pledge of allegiance was a recited every single day.
There were no drugs at the schools.
The extent of unruly behavior was a beer behind the gym after hours or smoking cigarettes.
There were no gangs, at least none of notoriety. And, if there had been gangs, they were dealt with swiftly, either expelled from school until they could conform to society’s norms or told to go to another school.
I was one of the first women allowed to serve as a traffic trooper with the Oregon State Police. It was a difficult job for me, not necessarily because of the public’s behavior but because it was the era when women were breaking into non-traditional forms of employment.
It was expected that young women would become secretaries, nurses or school teachers. What a surprise to my parents when I wanted to be a police officer. What a surprise to my first duty station when my superiors were told they were getting a female. That is a story for another time.
Being a police officer is one of the most rewarding occupations. Its history is rooted in biblical text. Mathew 5:9 says, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God.” Romans 13:1 says, “Let every soul be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and the authorities that exist are appointed by God.” Titus 3:1 says, “Remind the people to be subject to rulers and authorities, to be obedient, to be ready to do whatever is good.” John 13:15 says, “Greater love has no one than this, that one lay down his life for his friends.”
There are 21 instances in the Bible where the word “police” is used in seven different translations.
Policing has changed throughout the centuries to fit the needs of humanity. Today’s policing is so different from my policing of the 1970s and even the 1980s. The real policing began with the breakdown of society during the 1960s but not really felt until the 1990s.
According to libertyscript.net, the 1960s changed history for the United States. “In the 1960s it was the removal of prayer in schools. In the 1970s it was the women’s movement which pushed feminism, environmentalism, abortion and homosexuality. In the 1980s it was the attack on the Ten Commandments and the discovery and spread of AIDS. In the 1990s it was LGBT comes out of the closet, R-rated TV and no more graduation prayer. In the 2000s partial birth abortion, Hollywood’s LGBT movement and premarital sex OK. In the 2010s legalized same-sex marriage, the aborted for sell, God out of the DNC, and the fight to stop the moral decline of America.”
So, where do we go from here? We go back to the beginning. Reverse what has happened in history. It will take us decades, if not centuries. Thank God, the Supreme Court started in reversing Roe vs. Wade. Now it is up to you, as a citizen of this great nation and as a supporter of law enforcement to demand from your school boards and from your government, a return to the morals, values and ethics that made our country the best in the world. Go back to church and thank God for your many blessings and pray for a return of civility and common sense in our nation. And as you do this, thank a police officer for his/her service to your community. He/she deserves it!
