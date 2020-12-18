Conspiracy
theories
Dr Jarrin states, “The conspiracy theories, false accounts and out right lies need to stop.”
Then he proceeds with conspiracy theories, false accounts and outright lies.
Donald Trump is not a con man looking for people’s money. Donald Trump is a billionaire who could find the amounts most people donate in his couch cushions (conspiracy theory). Hillary Clinton was not a gracious loser as she has spent the last four years blaming everything from space aliens to the FBI for her loss. Barack Obama didn’t do “his best to assist in the transition,” since spying on the incoming administration is hardly a good foundation for a transition (false accounts).
Finally, the U.S. Supreme Court has not declared anyone the winner of the 2020 election (outright lie).
Dr. Jarrin ignores the several court cases proceeding, such as the Wisconsin Supreme Court case being heard on Dec. 12, 2020.
The case against the Georgia Secretary of State has just been docketed for the U.S. Supreme Court, meaning it will be heard. There is also the matter of the open election fraud investigations, including the FBI investigation in which they seized several servers and other computer equipment, with a search warrant, from a residence in Fountain Hills, Arizona. None of these matters have been resolved, but Dr. Jarrin asserts that people just need to accept a Biden/Harris victory.
John Adams once said, “Facts are stubborn things; and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.”
The facts are there is evidence of fraud, or there would have been no search warrant in Fountain Hills. The facts are there are still open court cases and investigations that need to be resolved. So, what ever Dr. Jarrin’s wishes, inclinations or dictates of his passion, the facts and evidence say Joe Biden has not won anything and to say otherwise is spreading conspiracy theories, false accounts and outright lies.
Doug Dodge
Concho
