Peaceful protests are an important right in our representative democracy. Rioting, looting and destruction of property are criminal acts and should be harshly punished.
Anyone my age has lived through other riot-events over the years, and some of them have been over the police killing of a black person. For some reason, the mainstream media doesn’t much care about police shootings of whites or hispanics (who, combined, are shot by police at an almost 2-1 margin over blacks) or shootings of cops of any color.
I’m going to repeat this: I am always going to give every cop every benefit of every doubt until all the facts are in. Sure, there are rotten ones and, like rotten teachers and preachers, they deserve the severest punishment possible for the betrayal of their fellows as well as of their communities. Cops do work and put up with things that NO ONE gets paid enough to do. They do scut work that the people they’re trying to protect wouldn’t dirty their hands with. They’re cursed and spit at and see things that most of us couldn’t stomach. Every day. Every day they leave home knowing what awaits them. And yet they do it while hoping that they and their fellow officers get to go home that night. Alive.
Now, the socialists and their Antifa buddies want to defund police departments. What kind of an idiot mind would come up with or agree to such a lame-brained idea? And the media is all in on it. Talk about an alternate universe.
You think your beauty shop or cafe suffered in the most recent riots and looting? Wait until those rioters are the only ones armed and all the cops have been sent home. Who ya gonna call?
Crickets? Is that crickets I hear? When the mob moves into the residential neighborhoods, your possessions will be the least of your worries. Do you think that your daughters, sons, parents, and spouses will be spared? Tell me again: who’s on call?
You. You’re on call. As avid a weekend shooter as you may be (and many of us on the hill are pretty well armed) you are not going to like crouching behind the sofa and taking out as many lunatics as possible before they overrun your home. You’ll probably notice, as you hurry to reload, that the crowd you’re shooting into is at least as white as it is black.
This is NOT, regardless of the media portrayal, a black/white issue. It’s a rational/irrational issue. Decent people are decent regardless of their color. And ignorance comes in all colors, too. Leftists are the ones fomenting a new round of race wars for only their own benefit. Even naive ‘peaceful’ protesters who mean well are being used by the leftist organizers of those events. Go home, go to work, live a decent life and thank God for the cops who protect us all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.