Correction
A story that published on Dec. 10 titled “NPC expansion project phase one, on target”, incorrectly identified the company that was awarded the contract. SPS+ Architects of Phoenix is the correct name. Also, Richard Strickland is an NPC employee, not an employee of the architectural firm. The Independent apologizes for the errors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.