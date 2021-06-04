Three of my subscribed-to publications, The White Mountain Independent, Bottom Line Personal and National Review had overlapping, insightful observations recently.
The edition of the WMI containing local letter-to-the-editor-writer Jim Beck’s missive and the BLP article arrived in my mailbox on the same day and both hit on the topic of mental health and the radical over-medication of real or perceived psychiatric disorders in our society. Both acknowledged the seriousness of mental illness, and both made strong arguments against knee-jerk use of the prescription pad.
My read is that the pharmaceutical industry, the far left and the media are the primary culprits in directing attention away from the role that mental illness plays in crime, identity dysphoria and homelessness in the country. Why? They share a far-left agenda which benefits from the chaos caused by insanity.
Today, wherever we turn, we can look forward to lectures on disparate topics such as ‘birthing people’ and BIPOC issues. There’s scarcely a day when identity politics doesn’t add yet another to its victim class; Black, Indigenous People Of Color and transgender folks who plan to give birth are only this month’s entries on the list.
Now, if you don’t think that’s crazy enough, try this on: According to NR, Biden and the head of his Domestic Policy Council want parents, “especially mothers” in the workforce. To that end, the administration wants to subsidize childcare. So, you’re going to have a baby, then you’re going to plop that child into a state-run indoctrination center from diapers through high school and what do you get? A compliant little socialist who was fed gender and identity rage along with his pablum and on through his first beer. Plus, he might be able to vote before that beer’s legal!
Ready for that Zoloft yet? Well, it should be easy to find; all three of the articles/letters I referenced above noted the vast over-prescription of it and many other psychotropics.
So, yes, we can choose to escape into la-la land and ignore what’s happening or we can face the fact that since these drugs were discovered and their promotors convinced state governments that they could empty their mental hospitals, turn those folks out onto the streets, and — oh, yeah — save buckets of money, things have gone to hell. And homeless populations have soared (because insane people on the streets don’t take their meds as prescribed) and mass shootings have become common (because people on prescribed drugs need real help, not quick fixes.) People with mental health problems cannot be handed a one-size-fits-all prescription, patted on the head and shooed out of the office.
The socialists among us and their buddies, the media have given us anger and anxiety-laden “victims” at a rate we can’t keep up with. Many of those are scrambling to find an ‘identity’ that their psychotropics have failed to instill in them.
Maybe it’s a positive sign that my mailbox is suddenly overflowing with alarm over the pharmaceutical approach to treatment of mental health issues.
