Last month’s update in the WMI on the tragic case of the Rawlings family made me (and probably everyone else) sad all over again. A heartbreaking story with, except for the attorneys, no winners.
As I read RT Lynch’s compelling reporting, I was impressed again with the man’s skill in making a labyrinth of legal maneuverings understandable. For a few minutes, anyway; my brain has turned to mush, so I don’t remember much after twenty minutes, but I sure appreciate it at the time.
I saved the story from the paper without really knowing why. Later in the day, it dawned on me that it (like most reports on court cases dealing with multiple deaths) would be with us for the foreseeable future. While it’s been ‘only’ a year of charges, hearings, court dates, and myriad other wranglings, there’s still no end in sight for a resolution to this case. A sharp contrast to a tale I recently told in a family collection I’d put together.
My 4th great-grandfather had, among other children, a son who, according to newspaper reports and court documents of the time, killed a law officer “…with the single stroke of an axe, which nearly severed his head from his body…” All in all, it was a disturbing account of a rotten fellow who’d made some really poor choices and took an innocent life with little remorse.
I’m glad that this guy wasn’t my direct-line ancestor! Luckily, his sister, my 3rd great-grandmother, hasn’t shown up in any court records I’ve found. It’s fascinating to me that people who lived good, hardworking lives rarely have their stories told. Except for birth, marriage, and death records, it’s the worst of the scofflaws who turn up in legal filings and newspapers.
What brought RT Lynch’s reporting and this tale of mine together in my mind is the timeline. My sorry uncle committed murder on May 30, 1822, and was apprehended 8 days later. Within the month of June, the trial was held and on November 1, 1822, in front of a crowd of 4,000, he was hanged. Five months from start to finish. Now is that efficiency, or what?
Today, it can take many years to get a final verdict on even the most cut-and-dried cases. Then, if the death penalty is imposed, inmates can spend up to 40 years (being cared for at taxpayer expense!) waiting for the execution to be carried out. Recently in Texas, a guy was scheduled to die on Sept. 30, but the date was withdrawn due to COVID-19. Please don’t tell me I’m the only one who finds that ludicrous!
While we should all take crime and punishment very seriously, the CYA industry that has built up around the legal and judicial fields means that not only is justice usually delayed, but it is often non-existent. Innocent families of both victims and perpetrators have their lives upended for years on end through no fault of their own. Not a situation for our society to be proud of.
(1) comment
The concept of Crime and Punishment is not always directly proportional , as the potential for amorality dwells within every single human creature . In the case of the main character in Dostoevsky's famous story , Crime and Punishment , the murderer is a man of intellect who in some obtuse way feels that his crime was justified as his victim was an oppressor of the poor . Moreover , he feels a certain degree of remorse for his actions and suffers from this incessantly afterwards . In the case of someone such as the tragic main character from Herman Melville's story , Billy Budd , the lack of intellect and profound goodness of the simpleton main character results in a crime which is met with swift and uncompromising shipboard justice which failed / refused to take into account all of the factors involved . Figures throughout history such as Napoleon , Hitler , Stalin , or even Lt . William Calley Jr . of the infamous My Lai Massacre were somehow historically validated for their most egregious crimes due to the militaristic nature of their theater of operation .
The Rawlings case which you elude to is as complex as such cases can get , and there is indeed no simple solution , let alone any possible way to ever attain justice , or any significant degree of closure . And like the fellow in Dostoevsky's story , the feelings of remorse will forever haunt the entire Rawlings family . I am no legal expert , however I have come to the conclusion that the focus on this tragic case should be trained upon the concept of atonement as opposed to punishment . No amount of punishment meted from a judicial bench can ever replace those innocent lives that were lost . Nor can any term of imprisonment ever equal what the father and family of those children will continue to endure . Concepts of punishment and justice are sometimes no so " cut - and - dried " , as say in the middle ages where theft was often punished with the chopping - off of a finger or a hand , or blasphemy was rewarded with garroting or immolation at the stake .
If I were adjudicating over this case I would recommend that the Rawlings adopt three young children , regardless of race , nationality or religion , whereby they raise and cherish them as their own . Giving three young innocent lives a good start would in my view be the only attainable path towards atonement , and quite possibly even some livable degree of forgiveness in the future .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.