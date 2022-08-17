Yesterday’s News
My husband and I recently had breakfast in a local spot we hadn’t been in for a couple of years. It’s always been a cute place, but variations in cooks, staff and, possibly, ownership have made it an on/off choice for us.
August 17, 2022
This time, it was a delight and we’ll be taking company there later in the month. The place was packed on a Saturday and it was hard to tell who was local and who were summer visitors. The staff treated everyone like they were valued customers.
And there’s the key. Even though our area is growing entirely too fast for my taste, it still has a seasonal influx which many businesses rely on. Some of them suddenly treat long-time customers as though their business doesn’t matter because the place is inundated with big spenders; that attitude can spell doom for their establishment. When winter rolls in and our guests have fled to warmer climes, the locals are the ones who will keep a café going through those long, cold months. Or not.
The same can be true of politicians. The Show Low mayor was recently censured by the Navajo County Republican Committee for his endorsement of one of our Democrat senators. The WMI article which brought this censure to our attention mentioned that there is rarely a political price to be paid by the one receiving such a slap on the wrist. I would suspect that, in the current political climate, that may not be the case here.
Although he is a seasoned politician, the mayor seems to have based his decision on faulty reasoning. Even with the inflow from the Socialist Republic of California, ours is a pretty conservative area. For many of us who were born or have lived on the hill for many years, conservativism is part of what keeps us here. Some of the refugees from the SRC came here for precisely that reason. Those escaping the leftist states are sick of politicians who say they’re one thing and prove to be something else. The rest of us feel pretty much the same way.
I don’t know Show Low’s mayor but have admired a lot of what he’s done. If he was a guy in his thirties, I’d think he, like so many of us when we were younger, felt it was a badge of honor to vote for ‘the person’ rather than ‘the party.’ Sadly, those days are gone. And the mayor is old enough to know better.
Looking at the ads Mark Kelly is running, it’s obvious that his wooing of Republican mayors, etc. was a long, well-planned tactic. When the chips are down, Democrats like Kelly, Kirstin Sinema, and Joe Manchin will cave to their party of record.
Do you remember the old saw “dance with the one who brung you?” That’s a good adage for both business owners and politicians to keep in mind. Yes, seasonal visitors and smooth-talking pols can turn a person’s head like the new girl at the dance, but it’s better to remember who will be there when winter rolls in or the polling booth looms.
Leslie Baker is an Arizona native who’s known the White Mountains since her childhood.
