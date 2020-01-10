In December 2019, the Darrin Reed Foundation, Inc. helped community members in need by holding a Holiday Community Giveback. Based on the recommendations of Show Low Police officers, the foundation gave 5 families in need a gift of $400 each to help make the holidays a little brighter. They are hoping to make this an annual event and provide assistance to more families next year.
The Darrin Reed Foundation, Inc, is a 501©3 non-profit corporation that was founded by Cathy Reed in 2017 after her husband, police officer Darrin Reed, was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 8, 2016, by illegal drug traffickers. The mission of the foundation is to assist local community members through our local law enforcement officers and to aid the officers in their fight against illegal drug trafficking.
The foundation has given our local law enforcement officers the financial resources to help numerous community members. They have helped in several situations with a hotel stay on a very cold night, some hot meals, a tire for someone that was stranded, replacing some food for a struggling family whose food was stolen out of their freezer and assisting a few officers with training related to drug trafficking. New funds were recently allocated to the City of Show Low police officers so they may continue to help more community members that find themselves in difficult situations. They are hoping to raise additional funds so they may expand the assistance to more local communities.
It is only possible to fulfill their mission through the generous donations of this wonderful community. Donations can be made by sending a check to: Darrin Reed Foundation, Inc. PO Box 313 Show Low, Arizona 85902, by visiting their website: www.darrinreedfoundation.org and clicking the donate button, or by attending one of the events scheduled throughout the year. Follow the Foundation on Facebook at Darrin Reed Foundation 501c3 for information on upcoming events.
Cathy Reed is the founder of the Darrin Reed Foundation.
