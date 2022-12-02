It’s been a while since I was in a classroom. Exactly how long is no one’s business. I’ll just leave it at, it’s been some time, thank you very much.
I was excited when the time came to leave the academic environment and get on with my life in the “real world.” I’ve had friends and acquaintances whom I thought might never leave school; professional studentry seemed to be their occupation of choice. Had I delved deeper into a few of the courses being offered at some institutions of higher learning, perhaps I would have changed my outlook, reconsidered my friends’ ideas and re-enrolled.
Several of the college courses I’ve since discovered could have kept me in academia for a bit longer. Some courses are still offered while others have since been discontinued.
For example, I might have enrolled at Carnegie Mellon to take the college-credited course, “Bagpipes.” Sounds like fun. Not sure if the course materials included a kilt but I would have bought new underpants just in case. I might also have run the risk of having dorm mates reporting me to PETA, as I practiced the pipes, thinking I was stepping on cats. I would understand the confusion.
Colorado State University offered a course called “Fermentation Sciences.” I suppose the course looked into the science and intricacies of fermented foods like sauerkraut, kimchi, yogurt and kombucha. Just one look at the leftovers in the dark recesses of my dorm room fridge, however, and one would think I already had the art of food fermentation mastered.
Other studies I think I had a good chance of passing, having learned from prior life experiences, included, “Tree Climbing” offered by Cornell and “The Art of Walking” at Centre College in Danbury, Kentucky.
Yeah, I think I could safely take these as pass/fail (pass/fall?) classes unless I’d already enrolled in “Viniculture and Oenology,’ the study of winemaking, at UC Davis. Might not have been too steady on the sidewalk or in the trees after repeated samplings of my homework.
If a course in winemaking wasn’t hip enough, Northern Michigan State offered the course, “Medicinal Plant Chemistry” (aka, Cannabis Cultivation). After this course, enrolling in “How to Watch Television” at Montclair State University or “South Park” at McDaniel College in Maryland or maybe even “Wasting Time on the Internet” at the University of Pennsylvania would have been logical study continuations. Talk about higher education. Dude!
Oberlin Experimental College in Ohio offered course study in “Cryptozoology” for those looking for Bigfoots (Bigfeet?), chupacabras or Lochness monsters. The truth is out there.
At Michigan State University you could receive credits for completing the course, “Surviving the Coming Zombie Apocalypse,” subtitled, “Disasters, Catastrophes, and Human Behavior.” I don’t think those enrolling in this course had to worry much about zombies looking for brains to eat; I think they’d be safe. Just sayin’.
For “Lord of the Rings” enthusiasts, what better way to impress at a job interview, once you’ve graduated, than by answering your prospective employer’s questions in Elvish after completing the course from the University of Wisconsin, Madison on how to speak the ancient language of the proud Elven people of Middle Earth. Precious.
CalTech offered a course titled “The Amazing World of Bubbles.” Not just for daisy-chain-adorned flower children, the course got serious about bubbles found to interfere with mechanics and aid in medical applications among other pertinences. Groovy.
So, while I suppose I did miss out on a wealth of knowledge by cutting my studies short, I don’t believe my life would have been much better off by taking these classes. I’m also happy I didn’t waste student loan dollars on a course offered at Occidental College titled, “Stupidity.” I think I could have aced it, though.
Mark Visse is a former EMS pilot living in Pinetop. He’s written for a number of publications around Arizona. Reach him at ramblingsfromtherim@gmail.com
