The recent insider trading charges brought against former Rep. Stephen Buyer, R-Ind., are just the latest criminal ethics violations to be brought against a bipartisan line of members of Congress. It seems bad habits are hard to break: despite repeated attempts at reform, Congress has proven laughably bad at holding its members accountable.

If Buyer is convicted and his taxpayer-funded pension stripped, he would be the first member of Congress ever held accountable under the laws that Congress has passed that attempt to cut off taxpayer pensions for bad behavior.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.