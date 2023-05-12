In April, President Biden announced he was running for a second term. He enters the race owning a junk yard full of failures.
Inflation saw a 40-year high and remains rampant, gas prices rose to the highest in history and remains above $5 in much of Arizona today, food prices are through the roof, and baby formula is still difficult to find.
The stock market is stagnant, the Gross Domestic Product is the lowest in years, two national banks collapsed in March and another in April, and yet another is about to crash and 200 are listed at risk.
Our military is woke and incompetent and the weakest since World War II, they fired experienced personnel over COVID and they are 25% below recruitment targets, and military aircraft are crashing.
Biden can’t shoot down a Chinese spy balloon. Our allies are now negotiating alliances with our enemies, Putin and China have teamed up, and the Saudis are teaming up with terrorist Iran. China and Russian diplomacy is walking all over our state department and embarrassing Biden and all Americans.
More than 100,000 Americans died last year of drug overdoses caused by fentanyl poisoning that came from China and smuggled across the southern border. Six million illegal aliens have entered our country, and with the suspension of Title 42, a tsunami of several hundred-thousand people are storming across the border.
Take a breath, there’s more.
Crime is rising faster than ever before, and police are not allowed to do their jobs, murder rates are the highest in 25 years, our justice system is two-tiered (a soft one for the elite and Democrats — and a tougher one for the plumber and conservatives).
The FBI is creating a “police state” by spying on us and using SWAT tactics to arrest Republicans and not Democrats, and they are adopting old Soviet Union KGB-style tactics in attacking political opponents.
The Biden administration has declared parents of school children “domestic terrorists,” parents are losing parental rights, school boards are sexually grooming our children and advocating “trans policies,” and Democrats support males in girls sports.
If it keeps going, schools will next move to having our children spy on their parents. And we all know where that led to decades ago!
All the while Biden declares he wants to unify the country but holds a prime-time television address where he calls Republicans “MAGA extremists” and “semi-fascists.”
And then there are very troubling questions regarding Biden’s age and declining cognitive abilities. We see it every day now.
Democrats, from the start of the Biden 2020 presidential campaign, knew of Biden's evolving age-related weaknesses and declining mental cognitive abilities — yet Democrats consciously and deliberately pushed a known feeble old man with dementia into the presidency. And Biden's decline has accelerated ever since.
In addition to crashing the economy, Biden's physical and mental decline also puts the country's national security at risk. With rising tension with the Ukraine war, Iran commandeering oil tankers in international waters and China escalating threats to Taiwan, the country needs a strong leader to fend off aggression. However, President Biden has not demonstrated he can take a real “3 a.m.” phone call regarding a national security or international crisis. Biden has a tough time staying awake at 3 p.m. let along being conscious at 3 in the morning.
Biden's work schedule since the first of the year shows most of his work was done between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Only four public events occurred before 10 a.m. with 12 after 6 p.m. (i.e., the correspondence dinner). That is an exceptionally light schedule for a 121-day presidential work period. And the workload was so heavy that Biden has taken more than a dozen three-day recuperation trips to his home in Delaware.
By contrast, President Trump was known for a much heavier workday schedule and working well into the night with an early rise after just four to five hours of sleep.
Americans are recognizing Biden's feebleness at an escalating rate. A CNN Marquette Law School poll found 72% of Americans overall do not want Biden to run again citing age and mental acuity problems. That’s huge! The poll breaks down to 88% of Republicans saying no, with 79% of independents also rejecting Biden. Even 48% of Democrats say no!
Even more troubling for the Biden campaign is the latest poll by ABC News/Washington Post that has his approval rating dropping to 36%, which is the lowest rating since President Truman.
My point. Democrats own a lemon of a collapsing administration that keeps breaking down and can only end up in the junk yard, further hurting Americans.
If the country is to survive, there is no room on the 2024 ballot for any Democrat.
Gary P. Morris is chairman of the Gila County Republican Committee.
