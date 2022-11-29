To pander is “to cater toward undesirable tastes or people with undesirable tastes.”
According to legaldictionary.net, pandering is the act of providing what someone else needs or requires. Other synonyms would be to please, satisfy, stoke, brown-nose, play the game, suck up to, etc.
So, to whom do we pander?
According to listverse.com “since the 20th century, several governments have realized that they could rewrite history to their own benefit. And they have been doing just that. Governments promote these edited versions of history through their schools and textbooks. Their students learn a distorted account of history, which they will often believe into adulthood.”
Walter Williams, a professor of economics at George Mason University, authored an article in The Daily Signal on June 14, 2017, quoting George Orwell, the author of “1984.”
“The most effective way to destroy people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history.”
Williams said in his article, “In the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, censorship, rewriting of history, and eliminating undesirable people became part of Soviets’ effort to ensure that the correct ideological and political spin was put on their history. Deviation from official propaganda was punished by confinement in labor camps and execution. Today there are efforts to rewrite history in the U.S., albeit the punishment is not so draconian as that in the Soviet Union.”
A good example of what is happening to our country is the rewriting of the American Civil War, which is factual. Slavery as a part of our history, did exist.
By removing it from the textbooks and removing all physical representation of slavery, i.e., statutes, is pandering to a group of people who feel guilty.
And do not forget the attempt to rewrite the American Revolution.
Ignoring the truth that 56 of our country’s founders signed the Declaration of Independence owned slaves, is to pander to those who cannot accept reality. Ignoring the truth that 55 delegates to the 1787 Constitutional Convention were slave owners, does not invalidate the U.S. Constitution.
Changing the names on official buildings and schools is not going to change history. It just makes people feel better.
Are we going to re-invent our currency, remove the pictures of our founders because we feel guilty?
Do you feel guilty because of your history? History is history.
Those who choose to change our history are “leftists.”
They are the ones who fostered slavery. They are the liberal or democrat party today.
They feel guilty for what their ancestors have done and, like Orwell, they want to deny and obliterate their history.
According to Williams, “The job of tyrants and busybodies is never done. When they accomplish one goal, they move their agenda to something else. If we Americans give them an inch, they will take a yard. So, I say, do not give them an inch in the first place. The hate-America types use every tool at their disposal to achieve their agenda of discrediting and demeaning our history. Our history of slavery is simply a convenient tool to further their cause.”
To change history is to pander to white guilt. Oh, by the way, Williams is Black.
I remember reading Orwell’s “1984” in school. I bet it has been removed from school libraries because it offends the left. If this has happened, we have pandered again.
