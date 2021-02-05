Now, here’s something we’re all starved for: happy news! My husband, Phillip Mojica, is turning 90 years old on the 28th of February. He’s always been a remarkable man in many respects, and the way he’s aging puts many of us to shame.
As a young soldier serving overseas, Phillip reached the highest level of marksmanship (Expert) and served as a gun commander. He’s chosen to never shoot a gun since, but it probably wouldn’t be a good idea to push it, he can still hit anything with a slingshot.
After his retirement from the engineering department of a city in southern California, Phillip’s retirement pursuits have so far included car travel from Montana to South Carolina (and most places in between) and traversing the Amazon. For a Bakersfield kid, he’s seen a lot of the world.
A talented stone sculptor, painter and author of 3.5 books (yes, there’s a little nudge in there) Phillip says he’s never known what it is to be bored. Just in case, though, he’s in the gym four days a week and weighs about the same now as when he was boxing in the Army.
Anyone blessed with a long life has had their share of sorrow, but Phillip has always had the equanimity to come back from grief and reclaim his life. Believe it or not, he isn’t even the oldest of the four siblings in his family and they are all still living — there’s something to be said for good genes!
My life has been enriched by the calm, rock-solid influence of this man. We weren’t each other’s first rodeo, but in March, we’ll have been married 18 years. Usually, we’ve celebrated both of our birthdays and our anniversary (a ten-day span) by taking a driving trip somewhere. Last year’s plans were canceled and we didn’t even bother making any this time, but these have been COVID-19 cancellations and we are champing at the bit to get on the road again. We feel lucky to love where we live, so it’s not that much of a hardship. Wouldn’t it have been awful to be stuck in a big city while the craziness played out?
My Sweetie is the most modest man alive and will probably kill me when he sees this, so if I don’t show up on these pages again, you’ll know why. He deserves some recognition for 90 well-lived years and a party isn’t in the cards this year, but maybe this will let him know that his special day didn’t go unnoticed.
