They may be the most influential writers you have never heard of. And their prose could be hitting you right in the pocketbook. When the Department of Justice launched an investigation into a group of sellers and questions of stock manipulation, their searches and subpoenas went behind traders and investors. They also swept up writers. More specifically, researchers whose reports are extremely influential in the short-selling community.

And recent reporting by Bloomberg News that the prosecutors sent new subpoenas to certain short sellers targeting the trading of blue-chip stocks such as Amazon and Microsoft hints at a broadening investigation.

