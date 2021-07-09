As we age, we learn valuable life lessons. Like the one above. This is sometimes called “wisdom” and we’re all expected to have some of the stuff when we get older. Some have more than others but I won’t name names.
How does one accumulate wisdom, you ask? Mostly by screwing up, my friend, but if we’re really smart, we can gain wisdom by watching others screw up and resolve not to repeat their foibles. Not many of us are good at that, though; we watch another do something really bone-headed, have a good laugh at their expense and then go and do the same thing ourselves, suffering similar consequences. If we realize what we’ve just done and not repeat the mistake, voila! Wisdom. If not, we enter politics.
Let me share with you some of the wisdom I’ve accumulated over years of screw-ups to save you from having to repeat my blunders.
If you hear a hissing noise, don’t go and investigate, as it will most likely not turn out well. Hissing noises are a universal sound that means danger, death, disfigurement and distress. It’s the sound a snake makes to let you know it’s ready and willing to inflict pain somewhere upon your person. It’s the sound a cat makes when it, too, is contemplating wreaking havoc upon any number of body parts you may at the moment have exposed. Test this warning sound at your own peril.
It’s not just animals that make a hissing sound that should make you stop and seriously consider your next move as you contemplate investigating the noise at your propane grill.
One time, a hot water heater at a restaurant I was working at went out. Being the responsible manager I was, I leapt into action to save the lunch rush and anticipated being showered with accolades as to my adroit managerial and mechanical prowess once I solved the problem.
Racing to the offending appliance, I took a cursory look at the instruction label (or was it a warning label?) on how to relight the pilot light on this very large, gas water heater. Now I’m prone on the floor and poking about the underbelly of this great, gas beast with my lighter. As per the instructions (warnings?) I’m depressing the pilot light button while searching for the point where the pilot light is to engage the flame of my lighter and reignite the burner.
Then I heard the hiss.
A nano second later, I was on my rear end, holding my now extinguished lighter and watching the line cook who was there to “help” me, leap over a wall to safety.
With the water heater burner now aflame, I gathered myself, returned to the kitchen, declared victory and tried to explain to the curious why I no longer had eyebrows. Fear the hiss.
Other wisdoms I’ve collected along the road of life, include never telling your wife, girlfriend, sister or, really, just about anyone of the female persuasion to “relax” when they’re engaged in a tempestuous situation. I know, fellas, we’re just trying to help resolve the situation but sometimes we’re not supposed to help solve the issue. (I know, what?) I’m still never really sure exactly when I’m supposed to help or just be understanding, so wisdom dictates you tread carefully in these situations. There’s an excellent video online titled “It’s Not About the Nail” that succinctly illustrates this conundrum if you’d like to look it up.
Wisdom also suggests that you never, ever ask a woman if she’s pregnant, no matter how obvious you may think it is. You really don’t want to take that chance. You’re not playing with fire here, you’re playing with C-4!
And occasionally you actually are smarter than your friends. But if you’re always smarter than your friends, then you’re probably just a pain in the arse. Wise up and shut up. (Or get smarter friends!)
There, dear reader, are just a few of the wisdoms I’ve gathered over the years. I may be a bit bruised, scraped and scarred from the experience but better off for it. I hope I have been of some service and have maybe helped you gain some wisdom of your own without the pain.
Now, go get dressed before fixing breakfast. Trust me.
