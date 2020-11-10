After four years of intense political conflict, the 2020 election finally ended.
I wonder if it will create more problems than it solves.
I’m not going to cheer for one side over the other. I’m not going to celebrate, and neither am I going to be depressed because one side lost.
It is time to move on, stop and take a breath.
Last weekend I saw several Democrats add insult to injury by attacking the President and his followers because Joe Biden won the race to the White House. The President has yet to concede the race and has vowed lawsuit after lawsuit, accusing the other side of cheating because of the incredibly high voter turnout.
That will solve nothing and only lead down a path of further division between our polarized political parties.
The reason so many people voted in this election is because the United States is on the brink of failure.
The global pandemic has killed more than 243,000 Americans and nearly demolished our economy and our way of life. The current White House occupant couldn’t or wouldn’t fix the problem and the whole country became more worried about the political race than they were about COVID-19.
I’m not sure if anyone or anything can stop the global pandemic and the severe economic losses we’re experiencing. The year 2020 became the perfect political storm and the people of our nation are paying the price. Donald Trump’s defeat was clearly the result of his handling of COVID-19 among other things.
Friday more than 100,000 new cases of the virus were reported in the U.S. in a single day — setting a record. Ladies and gentlemen, the global pandemic is far more important than politics.
Right now, we don’t need to have a political standoff because one side won the White House and the other is sent packing. Instead, we need to work hand-in-hand and fix the problems that plague our society.
We’re not enemies, we’re allies and public health is our battle.
Personally, as the election neared, I became nervous, disenchanted and isolated. I turned my television set off and focused on informing myself selectively by reading trusted news websites. I didn’t even watch online news videos as coverage of the 2020 election got to the point where I just couldn’t take anymore.
I threw myself into playing music, walking the dog and just being crafty. Saturday, the day the results of the presidential election were announced, I built a Herdy Gerdy from a kit I ordered several months ago.
I always wanted a Herdy Gerdy and I don’t know why.
To me right now, the construction of this strange musical instrument is more important than almost any political race. It gave me peace of mind as I built it. It calmed my soul as the nation was on the brink of collapse. It was a great diversion.
I want to get to the day when politics are no longer on the forefront of my mind.
I want to get back to the day when I don’t care if you are a Republican or Democrat.
I want to get back to the day when our nation solved its problems and didn’t look to Twitter to see what our leadership is thinking.
I want to get to the day when I don’t turn on CNN, MSNBC or Fox News to watch other people spout off about our nation’s government.
Things will get better — I promise you that. I can’t imagine it getting much worse.
We have two months to wrap up 2020. I pray it goes smoothly but I fear it won’t.
We have survived one of the worst years in human history.
I’m not sure we are ready for the future.
I’m not sure we can forget the past.
I just want to play my new Herdy Gerdy and forget about things for a while.
