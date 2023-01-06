In December, Grace Stanke, a 23-year-old nuclear engineering student from Wausau, Wisconsin, was crowned Miss America 2023.

Stanke is a beautiful, blond-haired woman who is obviously gifted in math and science. She was crowned by her predecessor, Emma Broyles, Miss Alaska, who became the first woman from her state to win the title. But don’t be surprised if you missed it – for the second straight year, the pageant was streamed online and didn’t air on television.

