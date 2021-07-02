It took me days to even attempt some cohesive comments about the hideous incident that ruined, not only the annual Bike the Bluff bicycle event, but impacted more lives than we can know.
Many of us were already looking over our shoulders at the fires threatening us from every direction when the the ruination of the state championship road race, a welcome form of entertainment and diversion, added to the tension. It’s hard to enjoy carefree activities when we suddenly feel menaced by pure evil. From which direction will it strike next?
Could come from anywhere since we as a state and country seem unable or unwilling to get and keep criminals out of our midst. Now, I write “opinion” not “news” so my opinion on the topic is what you’re going to read in this forum. And my opinion is that if someone who, (even when presumed by law to be innocent) by his mid-thirties, hasn’t yet learned to stay out of serious trouble, trouble that endangers other people’s lives, he needs to be locked up. Not just for hand-slap intervals, but with the key thrown away.
Yes, our prison system needs reevaluation, but so do our legal/judicial/mental health systems. We’ve long-since opted to pooh-pooh the whole mental health aspect of crime in the country rather than institutionalize those unable or unwilling to straighten up and fly right. Not how I’d handle it, but nobody’s asked me.
Tell me honestly; when a person has, in the last 14 or 15 years, been charged with felony aggravated DUI, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct with a weapon, and multiple other bad acts not even counting this heinous one, what can we expect from him when he hits the streets again? Do you think he’s going to come out of another stint of incarceration as a choir-boy? Or do you think he’s going to try again to take lives? With wanton disregard for anyone other than himself?
For those of us who aren’t hand-wringers, who gave our kids a whack on the butt when they needed it and who can differentiate between right and wrong, this isn’t a hard question to answer. Sure, almost every wrongdoer deserves a second chance and even a third in some instances. But to just set up a turnstile for their personal use for as long as they want to bounce in and out of jail or prison, convenient as it may be for them, is radically unfair to those of us trying to live our own lives in a law-abiding manner.
Why should people who have paid taxes to fund the police, prisons and everything else be terrorized by those who refuse to live by society’s rules? Why should a bike ride, a shopping trip or anything else be a scary proposition of looking over our shoulders? Why? Because of the minority among us who believe those who man our legal, judicial and mental health systems should be cuddly, always forgiving saps who protect the wrongdoers rather than the rest of us.
Chock’s criminal history
Online court records in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, show someone matching Chock’s name and age has a history of arrests for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and assault. In 2007, he was indicted on aggravated assault. Several months later, he was charged with disorderly conduct with a weapon and pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.
In 2010, three DUI-related charges, including having a third DUI, were dropped as part of an agreement where Chock pleaded guilty to felony aggravated DUI and shoplifting. He also pleaded no contest to aggravated assault.
Records show Chock was given probation in 2012 but violated the conditions of it in May 2013. According to court paperwork, Chock rejected a chance at continuing probation and requested prison time. He was sentenced to two years and eight months but got more than 280 days credit for time served before sentencing. Online Arizona Department of Corrections records indicate he went to prison in May 2013 but was paroled in October 2014.
On Saturday, Chock is accused of speeding his truck into bicyclists gathered just before 7:30 a.m. for the annual 58-mile (93-kilometer) Bike the Bluff competition. It’s the state championship road race, which determines Arizona’s champion for the year in categories like professionals, men, women and teens and drew hundreds of participants. Witnesses described seeing the bodies of cyclists flying left and right.
(1) comment
My sentiments exactly . I could not agree with you more , Leslie . Does anyone ever stop and wonder why this system of crime and punishment is referred to as being the " criminal justice system " ? I believe that this is so because in most cases the criminals get the disproportionate benefit of justice , while the victims and the public have their well - being and justice subordinated . Thus , we as a society have had to endure , for far too long , a revolving door of miscreants being waltzed around by a dysfunctional criminal justice system , whereby they are ultimately forced back upon society at the continued expense of the public safety . The legal profession is also to blame for this affront to society , as those with sufficient enough financial means often buy their way out of punishment . Hence we derive the term of a " criminal lawyer " .... aren't they all ? This dynamic is further exacerbated by way of plea bargaining and the farcical carousel of probation and counseling . All of the above , by the way , are money makers for the system by way of a multitude of fees and fines .
Penal colonies are one of the only solutions that have ever worked as regards that small percentage of the populace ( somewhere around 10% or slightly less ) that either can not , or will not conduct themselves with decency and civility . The French had Guyana ( as made famous by the tale of Papillon ) , the British had Australia , the Russians have Siberia - exiling of undesirables works . We should do likewise .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.