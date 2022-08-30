When George Orwell wrote his dystopian novel “1984” he named his fictional government agencies the exact opposite of the results they produced. The “Ministry of Peace” perpetuated war, the “Ministry of Truth” fabricated lies, and the “Ministry of Plenty” stoked starvation.

Today, President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats have crafted a bill that would make Orwell proud. The Inflation Reduction Act does not reduce inflation. Instead, it will burden American businesses and prolong the current U.S. economic decline.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.