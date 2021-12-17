Did you know that Show Low’s Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area is hosting a ranger-led First Day Hike on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2022 at 1 p.m.?
Hikers of all ages, including the four-legged furry ones (on a leash) are invited to attend. "Heavier duty"-type strollers will also make it most of the way on this easy hike, so bundle up and bring the little ones too. Our friendly rangers will make sure it’s a little extra special for the kiddos. Everyone is welcome! You might want to suggest that your over extended holiday guests “Take a Hike” too.
Hikers will meet at the Bluebird Ramada in the west day-use area for this easy 1.5-hour hike to learn the history of the Adair Settlement in the 1800s and how Fool Hollow got its name. We will discuss our unique partnership with the US Forest Service, Game and Fish Department, and the City of Show Low. Each hiker will receive a map of the Adair settlement under Fool Hollow Lake as it was over a century ago, as well as information about some of the settlers, including Thomas Adair himself.
Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area is open from 5 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily. Each day use pass offers you entry in and out of the park all day long. For more information, please contact the Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area Ranger Station at (928) 537-3680.
Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area wishes everyone a very Happy New Year.
