The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is a disaster. How big a disaster is not clear. But for America’s social-justice elites, the size is directly related to its effect, not on our overall economy but on their political allies.

At the very least, the stockholders are out close to 100% of their investments. Depositors with accounts that exceed the $250,000 FDIC-insured limits are getting a government “backstop.” But there’s no guarantee that will stop the potential contagion effect where similarly situated banks are destabilized by depositors moving their assets to safer institutions.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.