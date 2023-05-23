While I’m not going to make a habit of dedicating columns, I’m dedicating this one to our friends Joan and John. And, believe me, you should be glad!
The column I had ready to submit was the most snarky, negative, gripe session you can imagine. Well, if you’re a regular reader you know that snarky is my middle name, but there’s a lot of "happy" out there that needs to be celebrated.
Having friends return to the hill after their winter in the Valley is a treat, but when Joan got in touch to say they were back and could Phillip and I do lunch on Friday I almost begged for a raincheck, as I was totally swamped. Then a rare streak of common sense smacked me as I realized that nothing is more important than getting together with friends.
I had just seen my oldest friend and her husband in the Valley when I drove the U-Haul down to Sun City and back on Wednesday to bring our monster geraniums back here for their summer vacation. Linda, Mike and I had all of 10 minutes together that weren’t consumed with backbreaking work getting those tubs loaded. All the way home, I kept thinking of things I hadn’t asked or told them; 10 minutes goes so fast!
As does life itself. The four of us who share these plants are not spring chickens and the two men involved have said for the last few exchanges that surely this was the last time we could all do it, right? Linda and I smile, give them a smooch, say "Sure, Honey” and roll our eyes.
This year was typical, and it sure could have been worse. My long COVID had given me a few days’ break so I wasn’t useless as we all got 'er done. But what about the fall trip back down the mountain? Who will be having some sort of issue then?
This is a wonderful business opportunity for someone here on the hill. I’ve tried a few times to find greenhouse space for rent but to no avail. I know I can’t be the only one who feels gutshot when I throw the plants that won’t make it through our winters onto the compost pile. Or those that simply can’t be wedged into the groaning rented van. If someone who knows how to regulate greenhouse space and is willing to provide at least minimal care to plants through the winter — since many of us experience stretches of not being able to get out of our driveways — would offer this service I’ll bet I’m not the only one who would use it. We could make a few trips with our own cars rather than having to rent a van and drive 400 miles in a day with strenuous lifting on both ends. Please? Someone?
On the Thursday after the plant odyssey, I actually slept until daylight! That was great, but, as I poured my second cup of coffee — my sweetheart had brought the first to me — I caught a glimpse of color out of the kitchen window! Wow, what an exciting moment. I never get tired of the joy of having the plants back in my purview for a few short months. I’m sure the rabbits and deer were licking their chops as they glimpsed their summer snacks, but we’re all primed to join our annual battle.
One more thing I noticed, again, is how smart Arizona is about the arrangement of passing lanes on the roads. Have you noticed that they’re almost all uphill? I love that we don’t get downhill racers in front of us and then get stuck behind them on the next uphill one-laner. Not that I ever speed, you understand.
While the plants will be staying close to the house until early June, the lilacs and irises are blooming, so it is a great time to enjoy life and friends like these!
Leslie Baker is an Arizona native who’s known the White Mountains since her childhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.