Have you ever thought about a mostly mundane sound or word we hear everyday and think to question its origin? I have.
Maybe I just have too much time on my hands. Maybe it’s that I need professional help.
Either way, after a sneeze the other day I got to thinking, does everyone say “achoo!” when they sneeze? And why? So, elevating this quandary to the top of my concerns of the day, I’ve decided to explore this thought with abandon and share my findings with you. Feeling pretty special now, aren’t you?
Through exhaustive, and, sometimes, even sober investigation, I found out that it’s mostly English speakers who employ the familiar achoo! sound. Other languages have their own unique onomatopoeias to intone whilst expelling irritating particles from their nostrils.
The French, who strive to be different from everyone else, sneeze out, “atchoum!” Yeah, sorry, Frenchie, but that’s not all that much different than my achoo!
If you are around someone from Japan when their nose gets ticklish, you’ll hear, “hakashun!” as they reach for their hankie. It seems the Japanese always have an extra syllable or two on hand for just about any word, right?
And the weirdest thing of all that I’ve learned is that deaf people don’t say anything at all when they sneeze! They just sneeze!
I guess that proves that the sound we make when we sneeze isn’t the sound of the sneeze itself, but a learned sound we share with those around us.
And there are some variances to the achoo! Some are more boisterous like a loudly bellowed achoo! which can startle those nearby and some are purposefully suppressed, resulting in sometimes comical, squeaky sounds. I know of one girl who will dramatically build up to a sneeze by inhaling deeply, several times in rapid succession only to expel a tiny, mouse-like sound at the conclusion while those nearby are cowering in anticipation of the blast suggested by her theatrical and suspenseful build-up.
But what about the response we make to others when we hear them sneeze out an achoo!? I was in a parking lot when I sneezed and then heard from several rows away, “Bless you!” Not that I didn’t need a blessing (some may argue I need as many as I can get) but, in retrospect, it strikes me as an odd response to a routine cleansing of one’s nasal membranes.
It’s become an almost automatic riposte to the sneeze amongst family, friends and sometimes even strangers. Why is this? Is it said in other countries? Why don’t we say this when someone coughs? (though we may, snarkily, say it when someone belches loudly).
Why invoke a divine blessing upon a sneezer when hearing achoo! or whichever linguistic version is preferred? Many superstitions associated sneezing with expelling evil spirits or demons. It was even once believed that the heart stopped beating during a sneeze. These are reasons enough, I suppose, to wish one heavenly blessings or good health after the event.
While you’re likely to hear the familiar “God bless” or “Bless you” after a sternutation (I didn’t know there was another word for a sneeze, either), in other countries the natives will respond with like sentiments in their own language.
In Germany, after the sneeze, you’ll hear the familiar “Gesundheit!” which translates to, “Health!”, while in Italy you’ll hear “Salute!” meaning the same.
The French, determinedly trying to remain unique on the world’s stage, have separate salutations depending on the number of times one successively sneezes. The first sneeze receives a response that translates to, “To your wishes!”, the second sneeze receives, “To your loves!” while the third collects, “That they last forever!”. The French will not be outdone!
In Spain, as you wipe your nose, you’ll hear a simple “Salud!” meaning “To your health!” and if you ever sneeze in Sweden, you’ll hear, “Prosit!”, a similar sentiment.
So there you have it, my friends. And while there are undoubtedly weightier issues in this world to contemplate, this subject is nothing to sneeze at either.
