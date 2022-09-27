How sad that we cannot trust politicians to have our best interest at heart.
How sad that as an elected official, Senator Elizabeth Warren has chosen to destroy her electorate’s constitutional right against harassment by, and subjugation to the federal government.
Warren has alienated the firearms industry once more, by pressuring credit card companies to affix a specific code (merchant category code) to the credit card of anyone purchasing a firearm and/or ammunition. Emily Miller of the Emily Post News of Sept. 14 reported: “Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) got two dozen Democratic members of Congress and senators to sign on to a letter to the CEO of the three big credit card companies on Sept. 2 to pressure them to make this change. Financial institutions and payment networks, such as Visa, MasterCard and American Express can and should do everything they can to help law enforcement prevent some mass shootings by identifying suspicious gun purchases through the implementation of this new code.”
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is fully on board with Warren and applauded the move in hopes it will “track suspicious gun and ammunition sales – saving lives and making our city safer.” Without a definition of “suspicious” any purchase can be suspicious.
According to Martin Z. Braun of Bloomberg Press on Sept. 9, “The International Organization for Standardization, based in Geneva, Switzerland, approved the bank’s application for a merchant category code for gun and ammunition stores to use when processing transactions. ... A merchant category code is a four-digit number used by credit card companies to classify businesses. It typically indicates the types of services or goods being sold to consumers.”
New York City Comptroller Brad Lander said, “I’m pleased that the ISO voted to advance a key step to prevent the next tragedy,” Lander said in a news release. “American Express, Mastercard, Visa and other credit card companies now have a responsibility to implement the new merchant category code, so that financial institutions can do their part to flag suspicious activity and save lives.”
So, let us dissect what has just occurred. Once more politicians and now credit card companies, believe that law-abiding people are mass murderers because they buy guns and ammunition. And again, they assume legitimate criminals buy guns and ammunition from federally licensed firearms dealers. I can guarantee the federal government will attempt to create a database of gun owners. They have always wanted a federal database and now they will have it when they demand those records kept by credit card companies utilizing this new category code.
Warren has created a mafia of spies, within the credit card industry. The citizens that purchase a legal product (a firearm and/or ammunition) will be identified and scrutinized by the federal government as to whether they are a danger to society. It will be just a matter of time before confiscation follows once the credit card companies yield to the pressure of the federal government.
Citizen be aware, that if this is allowed to occur, anything the government does not want you to have will be identified with a specific code and you will become part of a database.
I pray they do not use it to track you. Is this really what you want? Is this really America?
