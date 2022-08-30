One morning last week I was listening to Christian Satellite Network and a minister was telling a story about education. He was attending a university to obtain a master’s degree to be a basketball coach at the university level.
A fellow student asked the minister why he was carrying a bible along with his other textbooks. The fellow student referred to the bible as “full of gibberish.”
When I heard this, I knew that the fellow student did not know what I knew.
Universities in America are based on Christian virtues. God has always been a part of education since the beginning of the Americas. Early settlers in America, which included the Quakers, Mennonites, Presbyterians, Catholics and Baptists, educated their children in schools that were formed for the purposes of religious education.
The Reformed Church, the Church of England and Lutheran Church were the first among Protestant churches to find the way to the Americas.
In the 1600s and 1700s, colonists from England and other European countries sailed across the Atlantic Ocean to the American colonies. They escaped religious restrictions, to practice their religion freely.
Many also came for political freedom, and economic opportunity education was based on Christian principles.
Harvard University was established in the colonies in 1636 by John Harvard, a Puritan clergyman.
His founding rule was “Let every student be plainly instructed and earnestly pressed to consider well, the main end of his life and studies, to know God and Jesus Christ which is eternal life (John 17:3).”
The Rev. James Blair, a Scottish-born clergyman in the Church of England, in 1691 founded the College of William & Mary in Virginia.
In 1701, congregational ministers founded Yale University in the name of the Protestant religion. King’s College, later called Columbia University, received a royal charter by King George II of England in 1754.
Various groups competed to determine its religious affiliation. The Anglicans prevailed and agreed to commit themselves to principles of religious liberty in establishing the policies of the College.
Brown University in 1764 became a Baptist institution. In 1746, Presbyterians founded Princeton University. The Rev. Jonathan Dickinson, the university’s first president said, “cursed be all that learning that is contrary to the cross of Christ.”
Other colonial colleges were Rutgers University (Dutch Reformed Church) in 1746, and Dartmouth (Puritan) in 1769.
Then the American Revolution began. The colonies won their independence from the British crown and became states. Over the years many Christian colleges, universities and private schools have emerged providing not just religious education, but also a diverse curriculum.
This became necessary as the universities of the 1600s and 1700s decided to downplay their origin in the name of “inclusiveness.”
As an example, according to Andrew T. Walker of the Weekly Standard, “Harvard University has turned into a far-left liberal cesspool, priding themselves on “tolerance” and “diversity,” yet being extremely intolerant of adherents to the Faith of its founders. The shift at the University is so radical that while just a few decades ago it took some courage to be openly gay at Harvard, these days it takes a great deal of courage to be openly Christian.”
Education has strayed far from its original founding. Our nation, plagued with the loss of morals, values and ethics, is falling apart. The Christian experience given to us by our ancestors now forgotten and called “gibberish.”
Christian students kicked off campuses and relegated to the level of second-class citizens. So now that you know, what are you going to do about it?
