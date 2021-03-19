For 108 years, Girl Scouts has equipped girls like me for a lifetime of leadership. Through Girl Scouts, I’ve learned preparedness, the ability to adapt, and how to think on my feet, all of which were essential over the past year amid COVID-19. But even taking the pandemic out of the equation, I’ve learned skills I never imagined I would have, including first aid and survival camping in the wilderness!
As a third-generation Girl Scout and second-generation Gold Award Girl Scout, I can genuinely say that Girl Scouting is not always something you do, but something you are. It is where my troop and I, as well as countless other girls, are free to try new things, develop a range of skills, take on leadership roles, and feel comfortable failing, dusting ourselves off, and trying again!
There aren’t many programs that allow girls to not only participate but take the lead in a range of activities. And I am not just talking about those you’ve heard of before. I am talking about everything the Girl Scouts offers, from kayaking, archery, and camping to coding, robotics, and financial literacy. Girl Scouts change girls’ lives for the better while building future female leaders like me and my Girl Scout sisters.
When I ask my grandmother, who first got involved in Girl Scouts in the mid-1950s, and my mother, who joined Girl Scouts as and is now a lifetime member, they echoed my emphasis that Girl Scouts not only allowed them to have fun but taught them practical and necessary life skills and lessons. These skills they would then apply as they entered adulthood, began families, and excelled in their careers. They also became empowering and confident women, encouraging us to have dreams and aspirations and teaching us the importance of having a plan and learning from failure, and standing up for what’s right even when it’s difficult.
Not only is my mother a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts, she also earned her Gold Award like me.
Gold Award Girl Scouts don’t just change the world for the better; we change it for good by doing sustainable good. The Gold Award is earned by girls in grades 9-12, requiring we identify an issue and dedicate a minimum of 80 hours of work to develop and implement a sustainable solution to a local, national or global issue.
My mom’s Gold Award focused on helping preschool-aged children learn safety preparedness, including teaching them who to find to help during an emergency. Like my own Gold Award dedicated to creating gardens at my school to support healthier lifestyles, my mother identified a need for members of our local area and made sustainable, impactful change.
I can’t think of another place that allows young women to tackle issues that we are passionate about, partner with members of our communities to ignite change, and collaborate with and learn from adult mentors, but Girl Scouting does.
We learn not only to invest in ourselves, our communities but grow our confidence to rise up to unexpected challenges and create solutions. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit our community, my fellow Girl Scout sisters rose up to the challenge of re-working their original planned service projects to be relevant to emerging needs, including sewing masks, collecting food, building hand washing stations for the Navajo Nation, donating thank-you gifts and treats to Arizona’s essential workers. Once again proving why Girl Scouts has continued to be known for our resiliency and the impact we make in the community for more than a century.
Girl Scouts has been around for a long time. Although the organization is always evolving, the symbols that have come to represent it have not. People still associate Girl Scouts with only cookies, sashes, badges, and friendship bracelets, but the truth is, Girl Scouts are groundbreakers, future leaders, and innovators. Through Girl Scouts, I am part of something bigger than just me, my family, and school. I am a Girl Scout, and I am changing the world for the better because of it.
Charlie Unsworth is a senior at Ironwood High School in Glendale and a Peoria resident. She has been a Girl Scout for 13 years, taking after both her mother and grandmother, and is a member of Troop 60. She is currently applying to colleges and hopes to attend her top choice of Northern Arizona University to double major in History and English.
