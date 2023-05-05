As Donald Trump maintains and builds on his commanding lead in polling of the Republican presidential nominating contest, the notion of the former president’s “inevitability” gains momentum.

Trump’s nearest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has yet to announce his intentions but trails by as much as 30 points in the early surveys. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, despite an active campaign schedule, has failed to gain traction, as has former Vice President Mike Pence. Others, like former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, barely register.

