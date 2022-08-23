College campuses have crime. What is more interesting is that society is surprised that campus crime exists.
When I was in college many, many decades ago, crime existed. It was a small city. Of course, there was crime.
The problem that exists is that students are not allowed to carry concealed weapons as a method of protecting themselves and others from crime.
Today’s students blindly follow the mantra of the administration of “no guns allowed.”
Shamefully, those who follow the mantra are victimized. Let us look at a couple of examples.
The following is from Violence, Vice, and Victimization on American College and University Campuses by Cambridge Press:
Since the 1980s, a shift in thinking about college and university campuses has occurred in the United States. No longer is the “ivory tower” of academe perceived as a place of retreat for scholarly inquiry.
Nor is college perceived as a time for growth, where students “find themselves” and their place in the world. Rather, when talk turns to life on college campuses, that talk is often about crime, especially violence. ... Besides mass shootings occurring on campus, date rape, sexual assault and other forms of violence against women seem commonplace. ...
According to one New York Times story, violence has “become a way of life for college students,” and some researchers suggest that media reports on campus violence have “created the impression that college and university campuses are increasingly dangerous places.”
In a May newsletter by Arizona Citizen’s Defense League, Charles Heller, AZCDL communications coordinator and host of “America Armed & Free Radio” on KVOI-AM in Tucson, asked, “Has the lawful presence of firearms at schools served to reduce violence?”
The answer would be yes, according to several instances. According to Heller, in 1997, an assistant principal detained a 16-year-old murderer at gun point. In 2002 at a law school shooting, two students helped detain a murderer at gunpoint. In 2008, a part-time student shot an attacker allowing time for a second individual to neutralize the threat.
Another question Heller asked, “Has the lawful carry of firearms on a campus caused any problems?” The answer is no, according to a study by Colorado Sate University in Fort Collins, Colorado, and Blue Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave, Virginia.
Concealed carry was allowed for many years in both schools. This has yet to result in a single act of violence at any of these schools. These studies showed that concealed carry permit holders were not a threat.
So, why the fear of an inanimate piece of metal? It is called hoplophobia. It is an irrational fear of guns. This term was coined by retired American military officer Jeff Cooper, the founder of GunSite Academy in Paulden. A Greek word, hoplon, means arm, and phobos, means fear.
According to PainAssist.com, “Patients with hoplophobia or fear of guns imagine their worst nightmare, scariest neighbor, angriest employee or the most notorious student at their child’s high school are seen with a gun. They function as though there is nothing they can do about it.”
The main cause of being hoplophobic is an unconscious mental condition that links firearms to strong feelings of fear and danger. They may want gun control, want an absolute ban on the manufacture, sale, possession and use of handguns and believe that only police can have the gun.
A phobia is the root cause of “gun hysteria.” It is a phobia, which like all phobias, has been created by an irrational fear. And what does society tell us to do with an irrational fear? Face it. Accept the fact it exists and find ways to cope with it.
Concealed carry at colleges solves the problem of crime on campus. Hoplophobia stands in the way.
