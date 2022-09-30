On July 22, a young female athlete, Sydney McLaughlin, set her fourth world record in the 400-meter hurdles in just the past year.

It had been 16 years since the previously recorded time had been broken! Her time of 50.68 seconds — just try running 400 yards without the hurdles in under a minute — is simply fantastic!

