On July 22, a young female athlete, Sydney McLaughlin, set her fourth world record in the 400-meter hurdles in just the past year.
It had been 16 years since the previously recorded time had been broken! Her time of 50.68 seconds — just try running 400 yards without the hurdles in under a minute — is simply fantastic!
Granted, the tracks of today are exceedingly better that the cinder tracks of my youth, but seriously, this young lady can fly!
Imagine the time and hard work she went through to achieve this objective. Her comments following this achievement were that she knows there are still areas for improvement, and she is excited about reviewing the films with her coach for ways to exceed even this milestone!
On the other hand, in reviewing the men’s results, of the top 10 400-meter hurdlers, all are under 47 seconds. Hence this brief report of the impact of allowing men or trans women to compete in women’s athletic events seems to defy the logic of Title IX.
If you’re still with me or feeling concerned as to where this is leading, please read on a bit further.
As most who follow sports already know, Lia Thomas, a professed trans woman the past two years, has been nominated by Penn State for athletic woman of the year!
Just two years ago, as a male competitive swimmer at Penn State, he was ranked in the mid-500 range.
Just two years later, she, swimming as a female, has broken several records and is now recognized as the best in class!
At 6 feet 1 inch, Lia appears to be literally head and shoulders above her competition!
With the bone density and upper body strength of a 20-plus-year-old male, should it surprise anyone, much less the various woke members of the established NCAA that this person should win every event she competes unless losing intentionally’?
Let me now say that whatever anyone wants to be is fine with me! However, having a greyhound race a poodle is no more a legitimate competition than Ms. Thomas swimming against biological females.
Title IX, which came about in 1972, was intended to provide women the ability to compete in all athletic events within their own gender.
It has brought about marvelous results over the years as exhibited by women’s soccer, basketball and in particular track and field and swimming/diving competition!
And just watch the ninja warrior events along with the extreme sports available for the ladies that have developed in the last 50 years.
Heck, there is also a women’s football league! A competitive field is all these ladies want!
Why, oh why should we now be taking this away from them to appease only a few?
Please feel free to express your thoughts on this subject to friends, neighbors, family, and even me. My email address: carledye64@gmail.com awaits your thoughts!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.