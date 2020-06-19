In my first editorial I quoted the numbers for cases and deaths in Arizona from COVID-19. My math was wrong and many of you corrected me. So now we take a look at what the numbers really are, except, there is no way to tell what the real numbers are.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in its Pandemic Planning Scenarios estimated the death rate was about 0.26 percent. Other experts, including the World Health Organization (WHO), have estimated the death rate at anywhere from 0.29 percent to 3.0%.
When calculating the mortality rate, the number of actual cases, both active and recovered cases, and the actual number of deaths need to be used to figure out the rate.
If the number of reported cases is used instead of all cases, the death rate will be greatly overestimated, because the number of reported cases are believed to be smaller than actual cases. Actual cases should include those who had the virus and recovered.
The problem is that there is no accurate or standard testing procedure for both determining if someone has COVID-19 and if someone has had it and has the antibodies.
The have been many reports from various experts on all the problems with testing and the false and positive results of people being tested repeatedly.
The other problem is the accuracy of the number of deaths attributed to just the coronavirus and not something else or any underlying conditions that may have contributed to the death.
So, it’s no wonder that there is a wide variety of estimates for all of the above. It is also no wonder that no one can seem to agree on the real mortality rate which is the true indicator of how lethal this virus really is. We may never know the real numbers.
On wearing masks, we also have a wide variety of expert opinions. The CDC has stated everything from “don’t wear masks”; “masks don’t really work”, “to wear masks when in public”.
Dr. Russell Blaylock and others have said that if you are not sick, you shouldn’t wear a mask because there are some health risks for some who wear a mask. The risks include: the virus will collect on the mask, especially if it’s damp, and touching the mask and your face could expose you. Masks may also contribute to headaches; increased airway resistance; carbon dioxide accumulation; hypoxia; disruption of the pH balance of your blood; and most cloth mask are not worn right, have gaps, and aren’t cleaned enough.
One expert said that if you wear a mask and stand next to someone who smokes, you will be able to smell it and smoke particles are 1000x larger than a virus.
There are other reasons both for and against wearing a mask. So, should we or shouldn’t we wear a mask? It is each individual’s choice at this point to wear one or not, except when going in certain businesses that require it. And that is as it should be.
Social distancing is another topic that has a variety of experts disagreeing on whether it works or not. Watching the news and having been out to many places around the Mountain, I would say most people are not social distancing. While there are reports of “hotspots” of “new cases” in areas where large amounts of people have gathered, this leads to several questions. Have all areas where there is not social distancing had “new cases”? Has everyone who didn’t social distance been tested? How many of the “new cases” died?
Because we are not under any kind of martial law, at least for now, we are free to go about our business as we see fit and it is still an individual choice of whether to wear a mask or social distance. Because the death rate is not accurately known, and because the majority of those who have died are the elderly and those who are chronically ill, it is time to return this country to the regular normal, not the “new normal.”
In the next editorial, I will take a look at the stimulus money, where it was spent and how it’s going to be paid back.
