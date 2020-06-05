Have you considered…

White Mountains—As of May 25, the current U.S. “confirmed cases” are 1,760,000 and deaths are about 103,000. That is a mortality rate of .05 percent. For Arizona the confirmed cases are 16,783 with 807 deaths for a mortality rate of .04 percent. Navajo County has 1,543 confirmed cases, 56 deaths and a mortality rate of .03 percent. Apache County has 1,191 cases, 26 deaths, and a mortality rate of .02 percent.
During the beginning of this mass over-zealous fear spreading, it was reported by the Imperial College of London that the death toll could reach 2.2 million. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) stated 1 million deaths and then dropped it to 200 thousand.
Infection rates are not as important as hospitalization and death rates. The more people who are tested the more positive case numbers will go up. Estimates range from 71 to 80 percent of people have no or little symptoms of the covid-19 virus and those that get it have only mild to moderate cases.
During the 2018-2019 flu season, the CDC “estimates” 16.5 million went to a health care provider for the flu and more than 80,000 died. The season before that, there were 61,000 deaths from the flu.
At a press conference, Dr. Fauci stated a patient who dies and tested positive will be counted as COVID-19 death NO MATTER THE CIRCUMSTANCES.
The World Health Organization (WHO) posted guidelines for determining official deaths from COVID-19. It stated “…do not require cases be positively confirmed through virus testing, but only that it is suspected to be a cause of death.” There is no national standard on reporting or counting deaths, nor is there a reliable, infallible test, as many different kinds are being used. So the numbers being put out are also not reliable.
Where is the other data that should be given out regularly? Age groups of those that died and who recovered? How many tests are accurate? How many people are carriers? How many actual tests have been given? How many are people that wore the masks, how many were not wearing masks? How many elderly and those with preexisting conditions have died? Data is only good if you have a full account of the facts, not based on spreading fear by only reporting the number of “new cases.” The numbers that are provided seem to all say one thing, COMPLICATIONS of COVID-19.
Doctors and nurses have been reporting that they were told to count most deaths as COVID-19, regardless of whether it was official or not. Hospitals get thousands of dollars paid to them for deaths, more from COVID-19. Someone told me their doctor said the current tests sometimes reported positive if the patient recently had the regular flu or even the common cold. That’s because the common cold is caused by one of the many strains of corona virus.
National Public Radio (NPR) did an investigation and found that despite $660 million in federal spending to setup over 30 field hospitals, they had ZERO patients. Other hospitals are furloughing doctors and nurses.
If every single person in the country were tested, it would reveal millions of uncounted cases. Not new cases but previously uncounted. What it would reveal is that the death RATE is MUCH SMALLER than reported. If there was an accurate antibody test, it would reveal that at least 10s of millions had it and didn't even know it.
Bottom line is that the virus is not nearly as deadly as it was purported to be, but the damage to the economy and the everyday lives of Americans by the mandates and shutdowns has been devastating. It is time for government and health officials to get out of the way and allow Americans to live and/or die as they so choose. Each individual has personal responsibility for their own health and freedom.
In the next editorial in this COVID-19 series, I will be covering the numbers of unemployed, businesses dying, and the stimulus money passed out and who got how much. I will also cover the fallacies of wearing a mask and social distancing.
When I divide 103,000 by 1,760,000 the result is .058, which translates to 5.8%.
She was only off by a factor of one hundred, give or take.
But the truth would mess up her argument. Sounds like someone else that we used to hear from daily about COVID-19.
Ms. Warnick, you do no one any good by spreading DISinformation. As others have already pointed out, your math is completely off. So is your out-of-context quote from the Imperial College about the predicted number of deaths; that number was estimated based on NOT practicing stay-at-home and social distancing measures. We did, and it worked (until states started opening up again, perhaps prematurely. And you CANNOT keep comparing this pandemic to the flu - they are completely unalike, and comparing them is disingenuous at best. What we NEED to do is to continue practicing stay-at-home and social distancing as much as practicable, wash your hands, avoid crowded indoor spaces as much as possible, and wear a mask when social distancing is not possible.
More then anything else this is in my opinion the best part.
It is time for government and health officials to get out of the way and allow Americans to live and/or die as they so choose. Each individual has personal responsibility for their own health and freedom.
Karen, to bad you never had a math class
