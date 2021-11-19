The Heber Mogollon Mustang — Rebuttal on Tuesday’s 11/16/21 article entitled Heber Wild Horse Territory by John Koleszar
Paragraph 2:
Horses in the Heber area have not been studied extensively but rather exterminated extensively.
• Also see: illegal agreement of capture of 187 wild Heber Mustangs dated May 10, 1988, and signed by Doy Reidhead and Forest Supervisor, Nick W. McDonald. “During trapping periods which will be prescheduled by Bruce Mortensen of the Heber District, traps will be checked daily.” This is further substantiated by my personal interview with former Black Mesa Ranger District employee, J. K. Stewart in charge of baiting and trapping resident Mogollon Heber Mustangs of 500+ years documented in this Black Mesa District. This event would be in violation to the direction of former President, Richard M. Nixon, and Congress of the United States.
• Also see: supporting evidence of “Oral history interview with Doy Reidhead [with transcript], April 3, 2006: Colorado Plateau Archives by Norman Lowe.
• Also see: Sitgreaves National Forest Maps (est. 1909) “naming” Canyons Springs, etc., i.e. Palimino Canyon/Lake — Pinto Horse Trap Canyon/Lake — Horse Canyon / Tank — Mustang Tank — East/West Buckskin Tanks — Dead Horse Point / Draw / Tank — Migration, WMAT Res. (pre-fencing of 1935-40). 1.3 million acres of southern facing range to sustain horses during heavy snows of winter. King Phillip, sharp Hollow and a portion of Stermer Ridge also designated For Horses Winter Range. Ingress / Egress from fence at Forest Lakes to Lakeside Ranger District at Clay Springs transition at F.R. #132 at Mormon Church is the total “Legal Herd Management Area” (HMA) of 300,000+ acres for positive long term sustainability of this species. This NON-feral horse species is 99% accurate for this Equid DNA. See Fig. 1: Heber Wild Horse Territory by Black Mesa Ranger District (never captured, domesticated, released!) See: Diane Tilton’s article about feral Roosevelt Elk were domesticated and delivered to Winslow Elk Lodge in 1912, then by team and wagons to Cabin Draw. She presented a wonderful truthful story! By contrast: some Native American, African Negro and some Oriental blood lines would be, by definition, feral as they have been captured-processed / domesticated and released or re-wilded.
This author is by no means a pure-bred as I have been informed that I am Scotch, Irish, Holland Dutch and a speck-a-sioux. Having been married with children, I too, am now feral by definition. I assure you readers that I, like the horse, have been rode hard and put away wet. “Cowboy humor” to those who do not recognize it.
Now see: Wildlife Ecologist, Craig C. Downer, A.B., M.s., Ph.D.C. — ccdowner@aol.com. Cell: (775) 901-2094. See: “The wild Horse Conspiracy.”
• Also see: Karen A. Susman of ISPMB Pres. International Society for the Protection of Mustangs and Burros. I am their Arizona based Assistant and a full time 33-year resident of Heber/Overgaard, Arizona.
In conlusion to “Part 1,” my readers must realize that it is impossible to educate Greed!
Now a message to “little John”: I can tell by the nature of your article, that you have the usual “greedy rancher mentality,” and you just pulled the same bull feces off the internet as thousands of others have. I really love saying that you don’t know your steatopygia (that would be a donkey) from a hole in the ground. But don’t take my word for it. See: Downer / Sussman.
Editors Note: Published as submitted
